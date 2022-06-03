JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA (6/3/22) with Iowa Organic Association Education and Outreach Coordinator Olga Reding

Ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds appeared at an event at the Washington County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. The gathering was billed as a “Get Out the Vote Rally” where the Governor shared the stage with Iowa House District 92 candidate Heather Hora, who she endorsed in the race earlier this spring. Reynolds, spoke to the crowd of around 75 people, about the importance of their vote in this primary cycle. “This is an extremely important election. We’ve got a lot of things happening in this country today. We need to pay attention, we need to stay engaged, we need to show up and let, send a flare, that we’re going to take this country back. It doesn’t happen without each and every one of you showing up and doing what you need to do.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO