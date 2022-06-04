ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Is the church important to you?

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist
 5 days ago
Just ponder for a moment the question, “is the church important to you?” We have heard people say that the church is not really very important and we have seen in the actions of some that mindset as well. Actually, the answer to that question might well be in one’s understanding of just what the church is. There is one and only one church found and thus authorized in the Bible. Jesus said, “…upon this rock I will build my church…” (Matt. 16:18). Certainly, there are congregations of that one church found scattered all over the lands in various geographical locations, such as the church in Corinth (I Cor. 1:2), the church in Ephesus (Eph. 1:1), the church in Philippi (Philippians 1:1) and numerous others, but just the one church that belongs to the Lord Jesus Christ. It would be hard to minimize the importance of the institution that the Lord purchased with His own blood (Acts 20:28) and over the which He is head (Col. 1:18) and into which the Lord places all those who are saved (Acts 2:41, 47; I Cor. 12:18), as is with the case of that one church that is found in the pages of the New Testament. Of course if by “the church” one means some man-made institution or denomination which Christ did not build, over the which He is not Head and which was not purchased with the blood of Christ, then of course, one is absolutely right to believe that “the church” is not really very important. The Lord’s church is and man’s churches are not.

It does not take a Sherlock Holmes to notice the evidence of a dwindling sense of importance by many for the church, both the one the Lord build and those created by man, since the beginning of the Covid fear and chaos. The government mandated certain restrictions concerning the assembling of the church that caused many to just stay home in fear of virus, government or both. Being the innovative people that we are, various means were used to provide members with a way to “go to church” without “going to church”. The internet afforded many with the opportunity to sit on the couch in their pajamas with their breakfast treats and worship God without leaving the safety of their own home. Some worshipped in cars in the parking lot of the building they used to gather in. In many cases there was still a service done in the church building and just provided by means of current technology to those who feared to attend in person. However, the restrictions made by the government have been lifted and many still stay home. Obviously, their sense of the importance of “the church” has declined.

It would seem, that if we would more closely consider “the church” as found in the New Testament, which is the only Divine source of authority on the subject, we could possibly see more clearly just how important “the church” really is. What is the church found in the New Testament?

The church found in the Bible is the Lord’s kingdom!. It was prophesied many years ago that the Lord would set up His kingdom during the reign of the Roman Empire (Dan. 2:44). Though many say that kingdom has yet to be established, the Lord, following John the Baptist, began His earthly ministry preaching, “Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand” (Matt. 3:1; 4:17). “At hand” indicates the near future. Later, the Lord stated, “Verily I say unto you, That there be some of them that stand here, which shall not taste of death, till they have seen the kingdom of God come with power” (Mark 9:1). The apostle Paul wrote saying, “Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son” (Col. 1:13). That long ago promised kingdom was also referred to as the house of God (Isa. 2:1-2) and according to Paul, the house of God is the church of the living God (I Tim. 3:15). When Jesus promised to build “his church” (Matt. 16:18), He followed by saying His apostles would be given to the keys or manner of entrance, but when doing so refers to the church as the kingdom (Matt. 16:19). Are we willing to say the kingdom of God is not important?

Space will not allow a lengthy examination of all the other terms used for “the church” of the Bible, but just a glance should be enough for us to see the importance of it. The church is said to be “the body of Christ” (Eph. 1:22-23; Col. 1:18). Christ is the head and the church is His body, made up of all the individual members (I Cor. 12:14, 18, 20). The Lord’s church is the “bride of Christ” (John 3:29; Rom. 7:4; II Cor. 11:2). Have you the courage to tell the Lord that His bride is not important?

The church of the New Testament is a spiritual institution consisting of all those who are saved. Jesus said, “…behold, the kingdom of God is within you” (Luke 17:21). Maybe we should reconsider our view of how important the church is.

