LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A verbal argument between three people has left one person dead, and another hospitalized. On Friday, just after 9:30 p.m., Metro police responded to reports of a shooting near the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive. According to police, arriving officers located a man lying in a back alley with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel later announced the man deceased.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO