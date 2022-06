Click here to read the full article. The newly combined Warner Bros Discovery has set out its core leadership teams for India, Southeast Asia and Korea (aka INSEAK) under the region’s President and Managing Director Clement Schwebig. In a note to staff, Schwebig said INSEAK will be structured with a territory-focused approach “to be more agile and locally relevant.” At the same time, the company plans to leverage its scale across the business and region to provide “deeper expertise and greater efficiency.” Some functions going forward will be in-country while others are regional. The update comes a day after WBD’s EMEA leadership...

NFL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO