A California woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant mid-flight and broke her teeth has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.The Sacramento woman, Vyvianna Quinonez, 29, was also ordered to pay $26,000 (£20,587) in restitution and will also be required to serve three years of parole after her release from federal prison, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office in San Diego.The 29-year-old, whose violent assault on the flight attendant was captured in a viral video that was circulated widely following the May 2021 incident, had pleaded guilty in December to a charge of interfering with...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO