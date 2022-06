Body The Ponca City Farmers Market began its season this year starting on Saturday, June 4. The market is set up at the circle of the Pioneer Woman Monument will be open from 8 am to 11 am on Saturdays or until each individual vendor sells out. The market will also be open on Tuesday evenings with a start time at 4 pm to about 6 pm or, once again, until vendors sell out of product. All the produce is fresh and grown in Oklahoma with many farmers picking their produce the night before. (Photo by Calley Lamar)

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO