Albany, NY

Session wraps up in Albany

By Rebecca C. Lewis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of the year’s legislative session got started with a bang… and a bear. In an incident reminiscent of the coyote that became the darling of the 2018 budget negotiations, a black bear found his way into an Albany park just a few blocks from the Capitol and later found...

Republican lawsuit against noncitizen voting law begins

Late last year, the New York City Council passed a landmark law extending the right to vote in local elections to immigrants who live, work and pay taxes in New York City, but who are not citizens. The law, which would enfranchise more than 800,000 new voters starting in 2023, was heralded as a win by immigrant advocates and many Democratic lawmakers. But it was never going to be implemented without a fight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hochul on the defensive, but largely unscathed in her first debate

In her first debate as governor, Kathy Hochul was on the receiving end of nearly all the attacks from her two opponents: Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. But by the end of the night, despite her competitors staying on message, Hochul had achieved the goal of any incumbent with a lead in the polls: maintaining the status quo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GOP gubernatorial candidates use Boudin’s recall to rebuke DA Bragg, Hochul

New York’s Republican gubernatorial candidates leveraged Tuesday’s recall of progressive San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin to boost their own criminal justice strategies – and denounce those of Democrats. While it’s unclear whether Boudin’s recall is a harbinger for progressives in New York, according to experts, it is indicative of shifting attitudes on criminal justice policies at a time when New Yorkers’ concerns about elevated crime is expected to weigh heavily on voters during the upcoming midterm elections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eric Adams wants NYC to be a 'city of yes.' Dan Garodnick has to figure that out.

Mayor Eric Adams recently announced New York City is a “city of yes” and he wants to attack the housing shortage. The person responsible for moving much of that agenda is former City Council Member and new City Planning Commission Chair Dan Garodnick. Garodnick spent 12 years on the City Council, where he chaired the Planning Economic and Development Committee. Now in the executive branch, Garodnick will have to corral his former colleagues to support more housing supply. But the City Council’s unofficial practice of member deference – where individual members can veto development projects in their districts – has long hampered new construction. A proposed development in Harlem, which included 458 below market-rate units, was recently scuttled after intense opposition from the local council member. Reforming housing will be a delicate balancing act between a sometimes discordant council and an ambitious mayoral administration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The 2022 Power of Diversity: Pride 100

The gay rights movement has its roots in New York, where the Stonewall uprising occurred more than 50 years ago. Decades later, New York has made its mark as a leader in passing legislation protecting and supporting the LGBTQ community. After repealing the “walking while trans” ban in 2021, state legislators and the governor set aside $12.5 million for LGBTQ health and human services and created a $1 million fund for organizations helping transgender New Yorkers in this year’s budget. And New York’s political landscape has also been increasingly representative of the LGBTQ community. The New York City Council, for example, boasts an expanded, more diverse LGBTQ Caucus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LGBTQ political clubs are a nexus of organizing power in New York City

The best way for an LGBTQ New Yorker to get involved in politics with the community? Joining a political club. And that’s now been true for five decades. The Gay & Lesbian Independent Democrats, or GLID, was founded in 1972 as the city’s first gay political club, at a moment when the LGBTQ community was finding its political voice. GLID has faded away, but other LGBTQ political clubs have grown around the city and are thriving. Now, efforts to secure – and maintain – rights for the LGBTQ community, and especially transgender people, have taken on a new urgency in the year 2022, amid a rash of homophobic political rhetoric and an uptick in anti-LGBTQ legislation getting taken up across the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Poll: New Yorkers want metal detectors, more cops on subways as concerns about crime remain high

The majority of New Yorkers feel less safe than they did before the pandemic and want more policing initiatives to help curb crime, particularly on the subways, according to a new poll. The sentiment is not new – many polls over the past two years have shown respondents are worried about crime – and in the latest findings from Spectrum News and Siena College, the majority expressed concerns regarding most policing and crime questions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City Council District 3 celebrates 30 years of LGBTQ representation

In 1991, a year after Deborah Glick became the first out gay state legislator in New York, gay New York City Council candidate Tom Duane stood on the precipice of a potentially risky move. He was running in the Democratic primary against Liz Abzug – who was also out gay – in a newly created council district that included the West Village, Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

