When it’s Not Okay to Go on Green in Twin Falls Idaho

By Brad
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before we start, let me get this out of the way quickly. This isn’t a rant and I’m not the least bit angry. I just happened to witness something in traffic that convinced me that as Twin Falls continues to grow, we might benefit from rethinking some of our driving...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Opposition to Idaho Wind Farms Fierce and Growing

America is said to be a deeply divided country. Want to unite your neighbors? Propose a wind farm in their backyard. I’m telling you, I’ve been on-air in southern Idaho for 7 and a half years and I’ve never seen anything like the opposition to the three proposed turbine farms that would occupy a couple of hundred thousand acres. Joan Hurlock is a concerned citizen of Buhl. The retired Capitol Police Officer came to Idaho from Washington to live out her life in the splendor of the high desert. She's now among the leading voices battling the proposed turbines.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Police warn of phone scams going around Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is warning residents of the city of phone scams impacting the area. In a Facebook post, the department says the most popular scam is a Publisher’s Clearinghouse scam in which people are told they’ve won a large sum of money for which they must pay a fee to obtain.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Thousands of Fish Euthanized at Hagerman Hatchery to Stop Virus Spread

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Thousands of young fish had to be euthanized last week to prevent the spread of a virus at a state hatchery near Hagerman. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, on June 1, fisheries specialists had to kill about 188,000 two-inch long rainbow trout at the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery because of an outbreak of infectious hematopoietic necrosis (IHN) for which there is no cure for fish. Idaho Fish and Game said the most effective solution was to euthanize the fish to prevent the spread. The trout were slated to be stocked in area fishing spots in 2023. The agency said it still plans to stock about 1.8 million fish from the Hagerman Hatchery and additional fish from the Hayspur Fish Hatchery south of Bellevue will make up the loss; stocking of the fish will only be delayed several weeks next year.
HAGERMAN, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Motorcyclist Rescued on Ridge Near Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old man had to flown from the top of a remote ridge Sunday near Carey after crashing on his motorcycle. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, rescue crews were called out at around 2 p.m. to Dry Creek Road where the Hailey man lost control and was thrown over his handlebars. The sheriff's office said the crash happened in such a remote rough area that first responders had to be taken in by private vehicles to get to the seriously injured man. The ambualance had to stage about three miles away from the incident. Air. St. Luke's was able to land on the ridge and fly the man to an Idaho Falls hospital.
CAREY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Park Allows The Public To Collect State’s Most Prized Stone

With more than 70 species of stones that can be found in abundance across the state, Idaho is the rock hounding mecca of the United States. There is one area of the Gem State where the public is allowed to reserve time and acquire a permit to legally collect Idaho's most valuable and treasured stone.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Airbnbs With Pools Offer Staycations Close to Home

Let's face it, your summer plans might have been cut short due to crazy gas prices, but that doesn't mean you don't need a little downtime. We did some digging and found you a couple nice Airbnb options in the Twin Falls area that include pools, so you can get all the relaxation you need without ever leaving town. These two Twin Falls listings are perfect for a vacation feel without ever having to leave home:
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Officials remind residents of Star Card deadline

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the deadline was postponed due to COVID-19, residents now have less than one year left to get your READ I.D. or Star Card. The Star Card will be mandatory to get onto a plane, or into any federal building beginning on May 3, 2023.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Shoshone News Press

Missing Lincoln County child found safe

A missing 4-year-old boy in the Bull Lake area in Lincoln County has been found alive. According to a message Sunday afternoon from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ryker Webb was found alive and in good health. According to Sheriff Darren Short, Webb was found by the owners of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local woman involved in high-speed chase wanted again after escaping from hospital Tuesday

A local fugitive involved in a high-speed chase with Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies through Pocatello and Chubbuck Monday evening is back on the lam after walking away from Portneuf Medical Center Tuesday morning, police say. Rafelita Miguelita Gallegos, 36, of American Falls, was taken into police custody following a high-speed chase that began in the area of North Main and West Greeley streets shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. The...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Twin Falls Police Looking for Vulnerable Adult

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police are looking for a vulnerable adult who walked away from his Twin Falls care center early Friday morning. The Twin Falls Police have asked the public to be on the look out for 59-year-old Luther Ryes who left his care center at around 7:30 a.m. and hasn't been seen since. Police said the man is not able to care for himself because of severe cognitive decline. The last place he was seen was on the 1900 block of Elizabeth Blvd. He could be headed to Oregon, according to police. Police said he was wearing light colored jeans with a dark grey coat. If you have any information on where Mr. Reyes may be call local police or Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Molina found guilty on all charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Joshua Molina has been found guilty of all charges against him on Wednesday. He had been charged with first-degree murder and four counts of injury to a child related to a death in 2017. He was tried in early 2020 for the crimes. After...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Grows But Loses Ground Against Other Idaho Cities

Twin Falls may be growing by leaps and bounds but hasn’t gained any ground when it comes to Idaho’s largest cities. In fact, the hub of the Magic Valley slipped a rung over the last two decades. From number seven to number eight. The city had a population of just over 35,000 in 2001 and now the Census Bureau explains the number of people who call the city home is just under 54,000.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Construction Begins on Burley Latter-day Saint Temple

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Leaders with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined local members to break ground on the faith's newest temple buildings in Burley on Saturday. According to the church, invited members from local congregations, or wards, joined Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy to mark the beginning of construction for the Burley Temple that will rise over the Mini-Cassia area just southeast of town. Temples in the Latter-day Saints Church are used for special religious ceremonies and one of the most important buildings for the religion.“As we symbolically turn this ground today to begin the construction of this temple, may each of us symbolically turn our hearts to our Father in Heaven and let Him know of our gratitude that a temple is coming to this community,” Elder Nielson said in his opening remarks. The 38,6000 square-foot Burley Temple will sit on just over 10 acres at 40 South and 150 East. According to the church, there are about 470,000 members in the Gem State. The Burley Temple will be one of nine temples in the state.
BURLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Burley ready to move forward with new airport project, asks counties for support

BURLEY — The city is ready to move forward with relocating its airport and is asking Cassia County and Minidoka County to allocate 10 percent of tax funds to build and operate the new airport. That will come next year after the Burley Development Authority closes out urban renewal allocation areas. Closing the two urban renewal allocation areas will increase tax revenues for the city and both counties and will allow the Burley Municipal Airport to be relocated to a safer area. ...
BURLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
