Sometimes winning a soccer game is all about capitalizing on chances as much as getting them in the first place. Such is the case for Patriot’s Hannah McGarvey, who took an entry pass from Carly Gillette in the 78th minute, took a few touches at the center of the goal box and rifled a shot past the Ocean Lakes goalie for the only score in a 1-0 victory Tuesday in the Class 6 state quarterfinals.

NOKESVILLE, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO