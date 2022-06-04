ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

A chai pear trifle fit for the Jubilee celebrations

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6hpf_0g0ME3tK00

“Great British Bakeoff” fan favorite Crystelle Pereira shows "GMA" how to whip up a proper English trifle.

Enjoy this classic layered dessert with chai mascarpone cream and pears for the Platinum Jubilee.

Chai, Pear and Almond Trifle

Chai poached pears

2 English breakfast tea bags

125 g caster sugar

1 cm piece (5g) of ginger

1 stick cinnamon

8 cardamom pods

7 conference pears

6 cloves

900 ml water

1/4 cup maple syrup

Chai crème diplomat

140 g caster sugar

40 g cornflour/cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

Yolks from 6 large eggs

720 ml whole milk

1 vanilla pod/1 tbsp vanilla bean paste

2 English breakfast tea bags

8 cloves

16 cardamom

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 1/2 cinnamon sticks

1 tsp ground ginger

100 ml double cream

Almond Joconde (Can be subbed for shop bought Madeira cake/almond cake)

100 g almond flour

85 g icing sugar

29 g cake flour

3 large eggs

3 whole egg whites

14 g caster sugar

35 g melted coconut oil

1/4 tsp almond extract

Mascarpone Whipped Cream

500 g mascarpone cheese

200 g double cream

4 tablespoons runny blossom honey

20 grams icing/confectioners’ sugar

3 tbsp vanilla bean paste

Garnish:

Flaked almonds

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Directions

To make the Almond Joconde: Preheat your oven to 375 degrees (fan assisted).

Add coconut oil to a bowl and microwave for 1 minute until melted. Leave to one side to cool.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, whisk 3 egg whites until foamy, then gradually add 14 g caster sugar until soft peaks.

Switch to another bowl, and add in 3 eggs, 85 g icing sugar, ¼ tsp almond extract and whisk on high until ribbon stage.

In a separate bowl, mix together 100 g almond flour and 29 g cake flour.

Once the egg mixture has reached ribbon stage, fold in the dry ingredients in 3 additions.

After all dry ingredients are incorporated, remove a few tbsp of the mixture and whisk together with the cooled coconut oil, then fold this back into the mixture.

Finally, fold in the meringue in three additions.

Pour the batter into a deep, rectangular cake tin and bake for 12 minutes, until springy and lightly golden, and skewer comes out clean.

Leave this to cool, then cut it into 1 inch cubes.

Transfer 100g flaked almonds to a frying pan on a low heat and toast these for about 5 minutes until lightly golden. Remove and set aside.

To make the Poached Pears: In a large, heavy bottomed saucepan, add the cloves, cinnamon and cardamom and place on a low heat for 7 minutes. Remove the cardamom, bash to release the pods and place back in the pan.

Next, add 2 English breakfast tea bags, 1 cm piece (5 g) of ginger and pour over 900 ml water.

Next, add 125 grams caster sugar and a quarter cup maple syrup and bring to a boil.

While this is heating, peel and quarter the pears and remove the core.

Once boiling, turn the heat on low, place the pears in the liquid and cook for 15-20 minutes, until the pears can be pierced through with a knife.

Remove the pears, and cut into chunks, and leave to cool.

With the remaining syrup, bring this to a boil and leave this to reduce by half and thickened. Set this aside whilst you make the Chai crème diplomat.

To make the Chai Crème Diplomat: In a large, heavy bottomed saucepan, add 8 cloves, 16 cardamom pods, 1/4 tsp black pepper, 1.5 cinnamon sticks and 1 tsp ground ginger and toast these on a low heat for 7 minutes.

Transfer these to a mortar and pestle (or spice grinder) and blitz to form a fine powder.

Transfer back to the pot along with 720 ml milk, 2 English breakfast tea bags and 1 tbsp vanilla bean paste and bring this to a simmer over a medium heat.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the 140g sugar, 40g cornflour, ½ tsp salt and 6 egg yolks in a mixing bowl until pale and smooth, about 1 minute.

When the chai milk comes to a simmer, remove it from the heat. Slowly pour the hot milk into the yolk mixture a splash at a time, whisking constantly.

Transfer the mixture back into the saucepan and cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes until it begins to bubble and thicken, and coats the back of a spoon.

Push the custard through a sieve into a large tray, and leave this to cool.

Once cool, whip the double cream to soft peaks, and fold this through the custard until no streaks remain.

To assemble: In a large trifle dish, scatter over the pieces of cake along with half of the flaked almonds.

Next spoon over about half of the chai syrup all over the cake. Next, scatter over the poached pears until the cake is completely covered. Then, pour over the chai custard and flatten this out. Place this in the fridge to chill whilst we make the mascarpone cream.

To make the Mascarpone Cream: First, whip the double cream with a whisk until soft peaks (make sure not to over whisk).

In a separate bowl, beat the mascarpone with icing sugar, honey and vanilla until smooth. Finally, fold the cream into the mascarpone.

You can either pipe the cream or just spread it with a palette knife on top of the custard.

To garnish, scatter over the remaining flaked almonds and sprinkle over cinnamon.

Serve with the remaining syrup if you like and enjoy.

Comments / 0

Related
recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Tasty Banana Dream Cake

This banana dream cake is so rich, moist and delicious! The taste is a real dream! It is very simple and easy to prepare! So, if you are a banana dessert fan then this cake is the ideal treat for you! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup unsalted butter...
RECIPES
Popculture

Wendy's Reveals Limited-Time Frosty for Summer

Wendy's is setting the summer off right with a limited-time Strawberry Frosty. The company announced this week that the strawberry malt treat will be available at locations across the nation. This will be its first widespread release in the U.S. Wendy's debuted its Strawberry Frosty last spring in Canada with...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing Sugar#Trifle#Caster Sugar#Pears#Food Drink#Recipes#English#Chai Pear#Yolks#Mascarpone Whipped Cream
princesspinkygirl.com

Pudding Fruit Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Vanilla Pudding Fruit Salad is a quick and easy sweet treat you can serve as a side dish beside the main meal or save it for a light dessert at the end of dinner.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The $5 Pantry Staple I Buy at T.J. Maxx Whenever It’s in Stock

T.J. Maxx probably isn’t the first store you think of when it comes to groceries, but it always surprises me that its food section doesn’t get more love. Belgian Boy chocolate-covered cookie bars! Tazo tea! The ubiquitous Peppa Pig chocolate sandwich cookies! I can count on seeing these gems and more every time I’m in the food section. I also always find something new and interesting on each trip — and I’ve loved nearly every item I’ve tried. But! There is one grocery that stands out above the rest. And I buy it every time I’m lucky enough to find it.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MedicineNet.com

What Can a Person With Diabetes Eat When Craving Sweets?

Diabetes is a metabolic disease that affects the way your body uses sugar for energy. Symptoms of diabetes include increased hunger and thirst, weight loss, frequent urination, fatigue, and poor vision. When you have diabetes, following a healthy diet is crucial for controlling the condition. However, it doesn’t mean you...
HEALTH
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Guarantees Her Simple & Fluffy Waffle Recipe Will 'Become Your Go-To'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Martha Stewart just revolutionized breakfast time with this super-simple waffle recipe she swears will become your go-to! On June 3, Stewart posted a photo of a breakfast fit for a King, with one of the fluffiest waffles we’ve ever laid our eyes on. She posted the snapshot with the caption, “Our streamlined recipe for buttermilk waffles is sure to become your go-to. It produces waffles that are fluffy, delicious, and simple to make. They...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Italian Limoncello Cheesecake Bars

These Italian Limoncello cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy, and refreshing! They are one of the best spring-summer desserts that I have ever tried. This is a very delicious dessert that you can find in many modern restaurants and pasticerias across Italy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup powdered...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Aldi’s double egg chair seats two and is back in stock this weekend

The sun has started to shine and dare we say it’s starting to feel a little like summer. And if that wasn’t enough, Aldi’s just brought us some even better news by announcing it’s bringing back its giant version of its sell-out egg chair. The coveted garden furniture item has been like gold dust. But we think this new design might just rival the original. As a supersized version, it’s big enough to seat two people comfortably and has a large cushion for extra padding. The bigger size does of course mean it’s more expensive than the original and will...
LIFESTYLE
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever’s Emotional Reaction to Seeing Mom in a Wedding Dress Is Perfect

We love the wedding tradition of first looks. Whether that’s with the groom seeing his bride for the first time or parents looking at their grown-up child, it’s an emotional moment for sure. Tears are shed, and dorky smiles are plastered among faces, all in the best way. The only thing missing is a first look from the bride and groom’s furry friend. And yes, that is a thing!
PETS
recipesgram.com

Cake Recipe Without Milk, Eggs, and Butter Added (Water Only!)

This cake with water (without milk, butter, and eggs) recipe comes from my nonna Angela notebook with recipes. The Torta all’acqua senza uoava, latte e burro recipe is so old but it tastes so good that I made it twice in 3 days. When me and my cousins were little she was preparing this quick cake for us each time when we wanted to eat something sweet. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
30Seconds

2-Minute Iced Coffee Recipe Saves You Time & Money

Spending a lot of time and money at a certain chain coffee shop? Well, this iced coffee hack is inexpensive, convenient and customizable to your preferences! What’s better than saving yourself time and money, while making a healthier choice, too?. You can customize this iced coffee recipe to be...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Tuna Pasta Salad

Is tuna pasta salad a side dish or a main dish? If you ask us, we'd say it's both! It's a perfect easy dinner—filled with chunks of delicious albacore tuna, tons of crunchy fresh vegetables, and pasta—but it's equally great for a cookout!. What's in tuna pasta salad?
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Guinness Chocolate Cheesecake

This Guinness Chocolate Cheesecake is so special, creamy, chocolatey, and very delicious! It goes perfectly with a glass of Guinness beer or espresso coffee. Your boyfriend or husband will love the chocolate and beer combination. Plus, it is also a great dessert choice for ladies night. Here is the recipe:
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

Refreshing Pineapple Sherbet Recipe Is Pure Sunshine In a Scoop

Sweet and juicy, pineapple is the queen of sherbets. And this refreshing pineapple sherbet recipe is like pure sunshine in a scoop. Skip the ice cream section on your next shopping trip and make this easy pineapple sherbet recipe for dessert instead. It's so cool and creamy, we know you'll enjoy every bite of this frozen dessert.
RECIPES
GMA

GMA

54K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy