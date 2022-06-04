When it’s Not Okay to Go on Green in Twin Falls Idaho
By Brad
KOOL 96.5
4 days ago
Before we start, let me get this out of the way quickly. This isn’t a rant and I’m not the least bit angry. I just happened to witness something in traffic that convinced me that as Twin Falls continues to grow, we might benefit from rethinking some of our driving...
For fans of wildlife, the great outdoors, and not having neighbors: the South Hills Lodge is for sale and has everything you want. There’s also a potential to rent out the lodge and have additional income. South Hills Lodge For Sale in Southern Idaho. The South Hills Lodge currently...
America is said to be a deeply divided country. Want to unite your neighbors? Propose a wind farm in their backyard. I’m telling you, I’ve been on-air in southern Idaho for 7 and a half years and I’ve never seen anything like the opposition to the three proposed turbine farms that would occupy a couple of hundred thousand acres. Joan Hurlock is a concerned citizen of Buhl. The retired Capitol Police Officer came to Idaho from Washington to live out her life in the splendor of the high desert. She's now among the leading voices battling the proposed turbines.
A campsite 150 miles east of Twin Falls offers one of the most unique stays you'll find anywhere in the world. With a nearby river to float on, vintage-style trailers to sleep in, outdoor games for kids, bike trails, and a lot more, this Bannock County campsite is a rare Gem State jewel.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is warning residents of the city of phone scams impacting the area. In a Facebook post, the department says the most popular scam is a Publisher’s Clearinghouse scam in which people are told they’ve won a large sum of money for which they must pay a fee to obtain.
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Thousands of young fish had to be euthanized last week to prevent the spread of a virus at a state hatchery near Hagerman. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, on June 1, fisheries specialists had to kill about 188,000 two-inch long rainbow trout at the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery because of an outbreak of infectious hematopoietic necrosis (IHN) for which there is no cure for fish. Idaho Fish and Game said the most effective solution was to euthanize the fish to prevent the spread. The trout were slated to be stocked in area fishing spots in 2023. The agency said it still plans to stock about 1.8 million fish from the Hagerman Hatchery and additional fish from the Hayspur Fish Hatchery south of Bellevue will make up the loss; stocking of the fish will only be delayed several weeks next year.
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old man had to flown from the top of a remote ridge Sunday near Carey after crashing on his motorcycle. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, rescue crews were called out at around 2 p.m. to Dry Creek Road where the Hailey man lost control and was thrown over his handlebars. The sheriff's office said the crash happened in such a remote rough area that first responders had to be taken in by private vehicles to get to the seriously injured man. The ambualance had to stage about three miles away from the incident. Air. St. Luke's was able to land on the ridge and fly the man to an Idaho Falls hospital.
With more than 70 species of stones that can be found in abundance across the state, Idaho is the rock hounding mecca of the United States. There is one area of the Gem State where the public is allowed to reserve time and acquire a permit to legally collect Idaho's most valuable and treasured stone.
BOISE, Idaho — Several hundred first year-class sturgeon reared at the Niagara Springs hatchery have been released into the Snake River, according to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG). The sturgeon have been rearing for a year in the new Niagara Springs Sturgeon Hatchery South of Wendell. Several hundred were...
I was shopping for pet supplies and spotted some catnip on a shelf. I started to reach for the bag and then thought otherwise. Catnip and toys seem a luxury in the midst of our inflationary moment. Pets Can be Expensive. It got me thinking about a lot of people...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the deadline was postponed due to COVID-19, residents now have less than one year left to get your READ I.D. or Star Card. The Star Card will be mandatory to get onto a plane, or into any federal building beginning on May 3, 2023.
A missing 4-year-old boy in the Bull Lake area in Lincoln County has been found alive. According to a message Sunday afternoon from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ryker Webb was found alive and in good health. According to Sheriff Darren Short, Webb was found by the owners of...
The Shake Out in Twin Falls is officially under new ownership. The restaurant has been taken over by a local couple that has been here 20 years and they are excited about some changes, and updating Shake Out classics. What's New At The Shake Out. The Shake Out is known...
Summer is here and the warmer weather means it is time to get into swimming shape by eating healthier, as well as it means that farmer's markets are reopening. Idaho has some of the best and most fresh vegetables and fruits, and nothing tastes better than buying them fresh and locally grown. There are multiple options for farmers markets when it comes to the Magic Valley, but there is one in the area that is a little different than the rest if you are willing to make a little bit of a Sunday drive.
A local fugitive involved in a high-speed chase with Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies through Pocatello and Chubbuck Monday evening is back on the lam after walking away from Portneuf Medical Center Tuesday morning, police say.
Rafelita Miguelita Gallegos, 36, of American Falls, was taken into police custody following a high-speed chase that began in the area of North Main and West Greeley streets shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.
The...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police are looking for a vulnerable adult who walked away from his Twin Falls care center early Friday morning. The Twin Falls Police have asked the public to be on the look out for 59-year-old Luther Ryes who left his care center at around 7:30 a.m. and hasn't been seen since. Police said the man is not able to care for himself because of severe cognitive decline. The last place he was seen was on the 1900 block of Elizabeth Blvd. He could be headed to Oregon, according to police. Police said he was wearing light colored jeans with a dark grey coat. If you have any information on where Mr. Reyes may be call local police or Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.
NORTHERN UTAH (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple northern Utah agencies are searching for a man with ties to southern Idaho. Dylan Rounds, a 19-year-old male who has spent time in Hazleton growing up, is reported missing by the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. Rounds has recently been working in Lucin,...
Summer is here and it is time for many of us to take some time off work, relax, and enjoy some downtime. While many will take vacations to escape Idaho, sometimes the best way to spend time away from work is to just stay close by. It is cheaper, it saves you on sanity with traveling, and it can often be better than the destination you would go to anyway. The term often used for this is a staycation, but that doesn't mean you have to seclude yourself to only Twin Falls. A staycation can mean staying near home, but doesn't have to mean staying home. Making a day or weekend trip to a nearby city, or camping within a couple of hours would qualify. Why would you choose a staycation over a vacation? Well, you may be in one of the best places to relax and have fun already.
While never consistent, mostly the warm weather is here and that means that once again grass is growing. With the return of rain, warmer weather, and spring in full swing, with summer fast approaching, yard work is once again a thing that many of us have to do. Some enjoy it, some hate it, but if you own a home, it is something we all will have to face this time of year. Last week I wrote about why mowing your lawn sucks in Idaho, but the reality is that we will have to do it. If you are new to owning a home or need a new mower, there are tons of options. Which mower is the best to buy and use in your yard this year?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Leaders with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined local members to break ground on the faith's newest temple buildings in Burley on Saturday. According to the church, invited members from local congregations, or wards, joined Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy to mark the beginning of construction for the Burley Temple that will rise over the Mini-Cassia area just southeast of town. Temples in the Latter-day Saints Church are used for special religious ceremonies and one of the most important buildings for the religion.“As we symbolically turn this ground today to begin the construction of this temple, may each of us symbolically turn our hearts to our Father in Heaven and let Him know of our gratitude that a temple is coming to this community,” Elder Nielson said in his opening remarks. The 38,6000 square-foot Burley Temple will sit on just over 10 acres at 40 South and 150 East. According to the church, there are about 470,000 members in the Gem State. The Burley Temple will be one of nine temples in the state.
BURLEY — The city is ready to move forward with relocating its airport and is asking Cassia County and Minidoka County to allocate 10 percent of tax funds to build and operate the new airport. That will come next year after the Burley Development Authority closes out urban renewal allocation areas.
Closing the two urban renewal allocation areas will increase tax revenues for the city and both counties and will allow the Burley Municipal Airport to be relocated to a safer area.
...
Comments / 0