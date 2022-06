Donald Gale Hicks, age 65, of Titusville, with his family by his side, left this world to go be with his parents on June 5, 2022. Donald was a former employee of Titusville Area Hospital, where he worked in the maintenance department and was a Steward for the local AFSCME. He was with the hospital until his arthritis forced him to leave in the late 90s. He was also a member of the Elks and the Freemasons.

TITUSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO