Oceanside, CA–Authorities released the identity of the victim and suspect involved in a fatal shooting last weekend in Oceanside. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Oceanside resident Chelsea Pacheco. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Oceanside gang member Vicente Huerta. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 200 to 230 pounds with a shaved head. Huerta has a tattoo over his right eyebrow and a large “3” tattoo on the top of his head. He remains at large.

1 DAY AGO