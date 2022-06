In partnership with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR), Whitman College has announced a new scholarship intended for students who are enrolled members of the CTUIR. Indigenous students from other parts of the Pacific Northwest or with close ties to the CTUIR are also eligible. Two scholarships have already been awarded to students admitted into the Whitman College Class of 2026.

