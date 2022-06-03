Rescale Announces Strategic Partnership with Carahsoft to Accelerate Computational Engineering and AI for Federal Government Agencies
Rescale, the leader in high performance computing (HPC) built for the cloud to accelerate engineering innovation, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Rescale’s Public Sector Distributor making its computational engineering solutions available to the public sector...aithority.com
