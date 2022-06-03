Rescale Announces Strategic Partnership with Carahsoft to Accelerate Computational Engineering and AI for Federal Government Agencies

In an analysis of data for more than ten million research teams, across eleven academic fields from 1961 to 2020, a new working paper from the Oxford Martin Program on the Future of Work has determined that over the past decade remote collaboration between academic teams has led to more scientific breakthroughs. This is a reversal of what was observed from the 1960s to the 2000s, when remote collaboration led to fewer scientific breakthroughs and more incremental innovation.

