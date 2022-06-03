ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rescale Announces Strategic Partnership with Carahsoft to Accelerate Computational Engineering and AI for Federal Government Agencies

Rescale, the leader in high performance computing (HPC) built for the cloud to accelerate engineering innovation, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Rescale’s Public Sector Distributor making its computational engineering solutions available to the public sector...

u.today

NFT2METAVERSE Platform Inks Crucial Partnerships, Shares Presale Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
ZDNet

This business is deploying 40 Samsung-powered robots to roam its halls

The South Korean tech giant Naver is partnering with Samsung to deploy 40 robots in Naver's new second headquarters. The robots will roam around three floors of the new building, showcasing what businesses can do with cloud computing and private 5G networks -- all the while, they'll be serving coffee and delivering packages to Naver's employees.
BUSINESS
scitechdaily.com

Mobile Communications Beyond 5G With New “Beam-Steering” Technology

A new beam-steering antenna that increases the efficiency of data transmission, and opens up frequencies for mobile communications that are inaccessible to currently used technologies has been revealed by scientists from the University of Birmingham, UK. In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks and the...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

VMware Unveils Telco Cloud Service Assurance

VMware recently announced the general availability of VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance. As part of the VMware Telco Cloud portfolio, VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance, previously also known as VMware Telco Cloud Operations, is a cross-domain, multi-layer automated assurance solution that enables CSPs to holistically monitor and manage their complex infrastructure and services, from the core to the RAN.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Google Cloud#Public Cloud#Hpc#Sewp#Ites Sw2#United States Government
The Associated Press

BigBear.ai Announces Key Leadership Appointments in Finance and Corporate Development

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team to better execute on its growth strategy. Effective June 13, 2022, current Chief Financial Officer Josh Kinley will take a new role as Chief Corporate Development Officer, and former Amazon executive Julie Peffer will become Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Knightscope Gets US Federal Government FedRAMP In-Process Rating

Knightscope, Inc. KSCP has achieved the "In-Process" stage for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government. Knightscope has now been listed as a service provider and may commence discussions with government agencies...
U.S. POLITICS
TechCrunch

Agtech robotics firm FarmWise just raised another $45 million

FarmWise has been at this for a while, deploying its autonomous weeding robotics at farms in California and Arizona for the last few years. The Central Californian company says its robots have logged 15,000 commercial hours on vegetable farms, all told, capturing some 450 million scans of crops for its database.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

ServiceNow to Acquire Hitch Works to Help Customers Address Talent Gaps

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Hitch Works, a skills mapping and intelligence company. Hitch will add a new layer of AI-powered skills insights to the industry-leading Now Platform to help customers address talent gaps by tying employee learning and development to workforce planning. Companies will be able to more effectively match people to projects – all from a single platform.
BUSINESS
pymnts

CSI to Roll Out Working Capital Solution

Corporate Spending Innovations (CSI) will be debuting a new working capital solution to help with supply chain issues, according to a Monday (June 6) CSI press release. Speaking at Nacha’s Smarter Faster Payments 2022 on May 4, CSI Executive Vice President Eric Riddle said the company wants to add improvements for cash conversion.
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Long-distance collaboration makes scientific breakthroughs more likely

In an analysis of data for more than ten million research teams, across eleven academic fields from 1961 to 2020, a new working paper from the Oxford Martin Program on the Future of Work has determined that over the past decade remote collaboration between academic teams has led to more scientific breakthroughs. This is a reversal of what was observed from the 1960s to the 2000s, when remote collaboration led to fewer scientific breakthroughs and more incremental innovation.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

To better manage cybersecurity risk, extend zero-trust principles to third parties

When a business outsources services by sharing data and network access, it inherits the cyber risk from its vendors across their people, processes, technolog, and that vendor’s third parties. The typical enterprise works with an average of nearly 5,900 third parties, which means companies face a huge amount of risk, regardless of how well they cover their own bases.
TECHNOLOGY
geekwire.com

The IoT Revolution: Brought to you by Standard-Essential Patents

Experts predict that by 2025, more than 75 billion IoT devices will connect to the web. thanks to standard-essential patents (SEPs) enabling communication over Wi-Fi and cloud networks, innovators can create new IoT devices and applications quickly. But without a balanced licensing environment for SEPs, the IoT revolution will stall...
SMALL BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Wartsila Opens New Sustainable Tech Hub

Wartsila Corporation has opened its new technology center, the Sustainable Technology Hub, in Vaasa, Finland. — Finnish company Wärtsilä has made a further step toward advancing the global decarbonization of marine and energy industries. The new center will foster innovation, collaboration, and the development of green technologies using sustainable fuels and digital technologies.
BUSINESS
technologynetworks.com

New Sample Preparation System Improves Proteomics Research Productivity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, is helping proteomics researchers increase productivity and free up time for more value-added activities when generating high quality samples for analysis, using a new automated sample preparation system that integrates within any LC-MS workflow. The Thermo Scientific AccelerOme Automated Sample...
ENGINEERING
Defense One

DARPA's '3rd Wave' AI Aims to Compute Uncertainty Along with Accuracy

DARPA is launching a program to improve algorithmic processing in Pentagon artificial intelligence projects. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is formally soliciting contracts for its new AI Exploration program. The AIE will focus on what DARPA defines as its “third wave” of artificial intelligence research, which includes AI theory and application research that examines limitations with rule and statistical learning theories belying AI technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Tech Saving the Food and Hospitality Industries; Importance of Mentorship

On this episode of On the Job, Meg Ferrero, VP, Assistant General Counsel, ADP, discusses how to successfully find and cultivate a mentor-mentee relationship; Bill Bellissimo, CEO of Crunchtime, breaks down how he's guiding the food and hospitality industry through the labor crisis with software and technological solutions; Senior Reporter Chloe Aiello gets a first-person look at how Brooklyn Dumpling house is updating an old-school idea to revolutionize how they do business.
BROOKLYN, NY

