AI Platform Tethr Announces Zero Touch Conversation Intelligence

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Platform enhancements, new free trial enables users to upload conversations and see insights within an hour. Tethr, the leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, launched its Zero Touch offering, which includes a free trial giving users self-service access to the platform and in-depth analytics of their own customer conversations. Latest...

aithority.com

Related
HackerNoon

How to Improve Strategic Thinking and Planning for Digital Business

Discover ways to develop your strategic thinking and planning, particularly for digital transformation in your organization. As a business leader, your strategic thinking and planning skills are vital for driving your organization’s profitability, growth, and success. This is particularly true in the complex area of digital business transformation. Such strategic skills are also personally valuable in advancing your leadership career.
ECONOMY
The Next Web

IBM AI captains uncrewed ship across the Atlantic using business logic

An uncrewed vessel dubbed “Mayflower” recently completed the first fully autonomous transatlantic journey on the open sea. Powered by IBM’s AI, the ship was designed and built by non-profit maritime research organization Promare. Its purpose is to boldly go where no robot has gone before, and collect oodles of data from our oceans.
SCIENCE
pymnts

Today in B2B: Barclaycard, Liberis Team on Revenue-Based SMB Financing; Accenture’s Acquisition of Advocate Enhances Business Management Tools

Today in B2B payments, Phixius and Aliaswire partner on account verification for small-volume users of automating clearinghouses, and accounts payable automation has streamlined the supply chain for many companies. Plus, Onfleet raises $23 million in Series B fundraising round, Payrailz and Q2 partner on P2P payments for banks and credit unions, and CSI is set to launch a working capital solution.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Experience#Unstructured Data#Ai Platform Tethr#Liveperson Collaborates
ZDNet

Small business: The tech revolution has arrived

Nearly every business is a small business: 99.9% of firms in the US and UK are classed as small and medium-sized enterprises, and about half of all of us are employed by a company with less than 250 staff. But those numbers will conceal a huge variety in outlook and...
SMALL BUSINESS
Farooq Khan

The Rapid Rise of Computer Vision

Computer vision is one of the most influential and intriguing types of Intelligence, and you've almost certainly met it in a variety of ways without even realizing it. Here's what it is, how it works, and why it's so wonderful. Computer vision is a branch of computer science that aims to replicate portions of the human visual system's complexity, allowing computers to identify and interpret things in pictures and videos in the same way that humans do. Until earlier, computer vision could only do specific tasks.
ZDNet

Ant Group's digital bank makes Singapore debut with focus on SMBs

ANEXT Bank has made its debut in Singapore with a soft launch, unveiling its plans to focus on the small and midsize business (SMB) market. It inks a two-year partnership with online marketplace network, Proxtera, to facilitate cross-border trade amongst businesses in the market segment. ANEXT said Monday it would...
BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: UK Wants to Court Big Tech

In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the British government is preparing to release a set of policies designed to attract Big Tech companies to the country. Also, Card issuing platform Marqeta is integrating into Western Union’s European digital banking platform, while open banking platform...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

The Evolution of Customer Experience in Managed Networks Featured

For today's businesses, connectivity is more than a function. It’s an experience. In the past, connectivity was simply a means of getting data from point A to point B, allowing users to communicate and collaborate. Today, however, connectivity is the engine that drives global business, and the quality of that connectivity and the infrastructure on which it is built can have a massive impact on all aspects of business, from productivity to security.
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

gDEX Metaverse Announces Its Global Leadership

Professionals from the gaming and crypto industries assemble to build the world’s most unique platform for gamers everywhere and solve some of the biggest problems (challenges) in the gaming industry – both Web2 and Web3. SINGAPORE – gDEX, a revolutionary Play to Earn platform powering gamers, creators, and...
VIDEO GAMES
Fast Company

Decentralized ID offers a human approach to identity in cyberspace

The nature of the digital world is that organizations, people, software, and devices are connected. This is what enables digital experiences, from business analytics to gaming and shopping. But with millions of digital interactions happening every second, we’ve reached a scale that is difficult to comprehend, with almost limitless interdependencies....
INTERNET
Nature.com

Evolutionary game study on the governance and development of online car-hailing based on blockchain technology

Changes in the online car-hailing industry have brought new challenges to government governance. Effectively enhancing governance efficiency has become the focus of academic research. Based on the technical governance perspective, this paper introduces the consortium blockchain to construct an evolutionary game model between the online car-hailing platform and the government under blockchain technology. By solving the replicated dynamic equations and the Jacobian matrix, the influences of the change in initial conditions and decision parameters on the evolutionary stability results are revealed, and numerical experiments are carried out by using the Python programming language. This paper claims that the system presents three evolutionary stable results and a periodic stochastic state when the key parameters are located in different thresholds. The additional cost of the platform's negative regulation and the government's punishment intensity have a positive effect on the evolution of the system to the ideal state (active regulation, active governance). Platform technology R&D cost and government innovation input have a negative effect on the evolution of the system to the ideal state. Therefore, using blockchain to increase the additional cost of the platform's negative regulation, appropriately increasing the government's punishment intensity, reasonably controlling the government's innovation input to the platform, and reducing the technology R&D cost of the platform will help the system evolve into an ideal state. This paper provides useful references to implement effective governance and the innovative and healthy development of the online car-hailing industry.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Comparison and imputation-aided integration of five commercial platforms for targeted DNA methylome analysis

Targeted bisulfite sequencing (TBS) has become the method of choice for the cost-effective, targeted analysis of the human methylome at base-pair resolution. In this study, we benchmarked five commercially available TBS platforms-three hybridization capture-based (Agilent, Roche and Illumina) and two reduced-representation-based (Diagenode and NuGen)-across 11 samples. Two samples were also compared with whole-genome DNA methylation sequencing with the Illumina and Oxford Nanopore platforms. We assessed workflow complexity, on/off-target performance, coverage, accuracy and reproducibility. Although all platforms produced robust and reproducible data, major differences in the number and identity of the CpG sites covered make it difficult to compare datasets generated on different platforms. To overcome this limitation, we applied imputation and show that it improves interoperability from an average of 10.35% (0.8 million) to 97% (7.6 million) common CpG sites. Our study provides guidance on which TBS platform to use for different methylome features and offers an imputation-based harmonization solution that allows comparative, integrative analysis.
TECHNOLOGY
itechpost.com

How to Take Advantage of Tech as a New Business

Finding success as a new business is all about taking advantage of modern tech. While those with traditional sensibilities could still potentially run a successful business, it will likely never be as successful as companies that take advantage of what modern tech has to offer. That being said, it's not...
TECHNOLOGY
The Next Web

What Hugging Face and Microsoft’s collaboration means for applied AI

This article is part of our series that explores the business of artificial intelligence. Last week, Hugging Face announced a new product in collaboration with Microsoft called Hugging Face Endpoints on Azure, which allows users to set up and run thousands of machine learning models on Microsoft’s cloud platform.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Keysight's Test Solution to Advance 6G Technology based on Terahertz Frequencies in Singapore

Keysight Technologies announced that the Centre for Disruptive Photonic Technologies in Singapore has selected the company’s software-centric test and measurement solutions to advance 6G technology based on terahertz frequencies. The Centre chose Keysight’s solutions to validate on-chip terahertz electronic-photonic devices such as transceivers. Located at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Athonet Opens Fintech 5G Lab in London

Athonet, a global leader in private network technology, announced the opening of its Fintech 5G lab in the heart of London's financial district to help banks, financial institutions, hedge funds and their technology partners discover, develop and integrate highly secure 5G technology into their business, operations and products. With 5G,...
BUSINESS

