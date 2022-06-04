ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

When it’s Not Okay to Go on Green in Twin Falls Idaho

By Brad
 4 days ago
Before we start, let me get this out of the way quickly. This isn’t a rant and I’m not the least bit angry. I just happened to witness something in traffic that convinced me that as Twin Falls continues to grow, we might benefit from rethinking some of our driving...

98.3 The Snake

Opposition to Idaho Wind Farms Fierce and Growing

America is said to be a deeply divided country. Want to unite your neighbors? Propose a wind farm in their backyard. I’m telling you, I’ve been on-air in southern Idaho for 7 and a half years and I’ve never seen anything like the opposition to the three proposed turbine farms that would occupy a couple of hundred thousand acres. Joan Hurlock is a concerned citizen of Buhl. The retired Capitol Police Officer came to Idaho from Washington to live out her life in the splendor of the high desert. She's now among the leading voices battling the proposed turbines.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

More Sturgeon from New Magic Valley Hatchery Stocked in Snake River

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Several hundred young sturgeon have been stocked at several locations along the Snake River in the Magic Valley from a new partnership to produce thousands of the big fish a year. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said nearly 400 12-inch, one-year old sturgeon were recently released at Relish Beach, Bell Rapids, Thousand Springs and Niagara Springs Creek. It was the second release of young fish from the new Niagara Springs sturgeon hatchery just south of Wendell in the Snake River Canyon. The hatchery is a joint venture by Idaho Fish and Game and Idaho Power Company. The goal is to raise 2,500 sturgeon at the hatchery that will be stocked across Southern Idaho. Sturgeon, the largest fresh-water fish in North America, can be fished in Idaho but, must be released. The ancient fish can live to 100 years old and grow to more than 1,200 pounds.
WENDELL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Motorcyclist Rescued on Ridge Near Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old man had to flown from the top of a remote ridge Sunday near Carey after crashing on his motorcycle. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, rescue crews were called out at around 2 p.m. to Dry Creek Road where the Hailey man lost control and was thrown over his handlebars. The sheriff's office said the crash happened in such a remote rough area that first responders had to be taken in by private vehicles to get to the seriously injured man. The ambualance had to stage about three miles away from the incident. Air. St. Luke's was able to land on the ridge and fly the man to an Idaho Falls hospital.
CAREY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Thousands of Fish Euthanized at Hagerman Hatchery to Stop Virus Spread

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Thousands of young fish had to be euthanized last week to prevent the spread of a virus at a state hatchery near Hagerman. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, on June 1, fisheries specialists had to kill about 188,000 two-inch long rainbow trout at the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery because of an outbreak of infectious hematopoietic necrosis (IHN) for which there is no cure for fish. Idaho Fish and Game said the most effective solution was to euthanize the fish to prevent the spread. The trout were slated to be stocked in area fishing spots in 2023. The agency said it still plans to stock about 1.8 million fish from the Hagerman Hatchery and additional fish from the Hayspur Fish Hatchery south of Bellevue will make up the loss; stocking of the fish will only be delayed several weeks next year.
HAGERMAN, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Airbnbs With Pools Offer Staycations Close to Home

Let's face it, your summer plans might have been cut short due to crazy gas prices, but that doesn't mean you don't need a little downtime. We did some digging and found you a couple nice Airbnb options in the Twin Falls area that include pools, so you can get all the relaxation you need without ever leaving town. These two Twin Falls listings are perfect for a vacation feel without ever having to leave home:
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Crosses a Terrible Line When it Comes to the Price of Gas

I’m not one of those guys who believes the government must do something every time there’s a problem. Sometimes, the government needs to get out of the way. You’ve probably heard all the talking heads in liberal media making claims the government can’t do anything to stem inflation and the ridiculous prices for gasoline. I don’t forget that most people working in mainstream media are shills for the Democrats and like big government and big government programs. This isn’t new. I read a book written shortly after the 1992 General Election and the author concluded the media horde believed the government was capable of big works.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Magic Valley Dairy Days: A Fun Weekend of Family Activities

On June 10 and 11, 2022, Wendell, Idaho is hosting the annual Magic Valley Dairy Days celebration. This event is a great opportunity for families to come out and enjoy some fun activities together. There will be food vendors, live music, and a parade. And of course, no celebration of the dairy industry would be complete without some delicious ice cream! So make sure to come out and join us this weekend in Wendell for some fun family activities.
WENDELL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Do I See 6 Dollars a Gallon on Idaho’s Horizon?

Did I ever miss my last prediction. At midweek, I wrote that we could see five dollars a gallon for regular gasoline by the middle of June. The following morning, most of the station's along Kimberly Road in Twin Falls were posting a price of $4.99.9 a gallon. That point nine at the end makes all the difference. We're at five dollars a gallon and I missed by two weeks.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

UPDATE: Twin Falls Police Looking for Vulnerable Adult

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police are looking for a vulnerable adult who walked away from his Twin Falls care center early Friday morning. The Twin Falls Police have asked the public to be on the look out for 59-year-old Luther Ryes who left his care center at around 7:30 a.m. and hasn't been seen since. Police said the man is not able to care for himself because of severe cognitive decline. The last place he was seen was on the 1900 block of Elizabeth Blvd. He could be headed to Oregon, according to police. Police said he was wearing light colored jeans with a dark grey coat. If you have any information on where Mr. Reyes may be call local police or Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why a Staycation in Twin Falls May Be Better than a Vacation Elsewhere

Summer is here and it is time for many of us to take some time off work, relax, and enjoy some downtime. While many will take vacations to escape Idaho, sometimes the best way to spend time away from work is to just stay close by. It is cheaper, it saves you on sanity with traveling, and it can often be better than the destination you would go to anyway. The term often used for this is a staycation, but that doesn't mean you have to seclude yourself to only Twin Falls. A staycation can mean staying near home, but doesn't have to mean staying home. Making a day or weekend trip to a nearby city, or camping within a couple of hours would qualify. Why would you choose a staycation over a vacation? Well, you may be in one of the best places to relax and have fun already.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Finding the Best Type of Lawnmower in Twin Falls

While never consistent, mostly the warm weather is here and that means that once again grass is growing. With the return of rain, warmer weather, and spring in full swing, with summer fast approaching, yard work is once again a thing that many of us have to do. Some enjoy it, some hate it, but if you own a home, it is something we all will have to face this time of year. Last week I wrote about why mowing your lawn sucks in Idaho, but the reality is that we will have to do it. If you are new to owning a home or need a new mower, there are tons of options. Which mower is the best to buy and use in your yard this year?
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Grows But Loses Ground Against Other Idaho Cities

Twin Falls may be growing by leaps and bounds but hasn’t gained any ground when it comes to Idaho’s largest cities. In fact, the hub of the Magic Valley slipped a rung over the last two decades. From number seven to number eight. The city had a population of just over 35,000 in 2001 and now the Census Bureau explains the number of people who call the city home is just under 54,000.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Construction Begins on Burley Latter-day Saint Temple

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Leaders with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined local members to break ground on the faith's newest temple buildings in Burley on Saturday. According to the church, invited members from local congregations, or wards, joined Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy to mark the beginning of construction for the Burley Temple that will rise over the Mini-Cassia area just southeast of town. Temples in the Latter-day Saints Church are used for special religious ceremonies and one of the most important buildings for the religion.“As we symbolically turn this ground today to begin the construction of this temple, may each of us symbolically turn our hearts to our Father in Heaven and let Him know of our gratitude that a temple is coming to this community,” Elder Nielson said in his opening remarks. The 38,6000 square-foot Burley Temple will sit on just over 10 acres at 40 South and 150 East. According to the church, there are about 470,000 members in the Gem State. The Burley Temple will be one of nine temples in the state.
BURLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

New Fishing Pond in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There is a new pond to fish at within the city limits of Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the public is invited to begin casting a line at a spring fed pond in Rock Creek Canyon by the RV park. The agency has been working with Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways to find a new community fishing pond for last year. Rainbow trout had been placed in the pond in 2021 to see if it would provide an adequate habitat for them. The pond was restocked again in April and will be again later in June. Eventually grass carp will be placed in the Rock Creek pond to help keep vegetation under control during the warmer months of summer. The pond will be stocked with more fish when they are available. The pond adds to a long list of community fishing ponds around the Magic Valley that includes Dierkes Lake, Filer Ponds, Crystal Spring Lake and more.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Sun Valley Man Killed in Kayaking Accident

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man from Sun Valley died in a kayaking accident in a remote part of Idaho County earlier this week. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old James Grossman died Monday, May 30, in the Fall Creek area which is inaccessible by road. The sheriff's office had gotten a relayed message on a satellite tracking device from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center that the kayaker had been killed. A helicopter out of Idaho was not able to fly that day so Two Bear Air out of Montana was called in to assist. The sheriff's office also thanked the owners of the Mackay Bar Outfitters for their help as well. "During times like these, we are fortunate to live in an area with so many people willing to volunteer their resources to help in an emergency," wrote the sheriff's office in a statement.
SUN VALLEY, ID
