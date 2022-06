He’s worth the wait. Every now and then, you will see a string of injuries in wrestling and it can slow down any promotion. You never want to see someone go on the shelf for any reason but it can be even worse when it slows things down for the entire promotion. That is the case again with AEW at the moment, though at least this time we might have an idea of when one name will be back.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO