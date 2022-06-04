ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Joe Otting Ready For Multiple Trips To Notre Dame In June

By Ryan Roberts
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1m7y_0g0LJy4Q00

Offensive lineman Joe Otting plans on making two trips to Notre Dame this month, and the first will be this weekend

As the 2023 offensive line class begins to take shape, Notre Dame is receiving a visit on Saturday from talented Topeka (Kansas) Hayden offensive lineman Joe Otting for camp. He is ready to learn from some of the best, compete and take in the campus.

Even before the camp begins, Otting has already decided he wants to come back to the Irish campus, and it will happen very soon. The Kansas native informed Irish Breakdown that he will also be taking an official visit to Notre Dame on June 17-19. Multiple campus visits in a month is a huge indication of Otting’s interest in the Irish.

Since getting offered by the staff on May 4th, line coach Harry Hiestand has made a significant effort to do his homework and develop a relationship quickly with Otting. So far, things have gone very smoothly.

“The conversations (with Coach Hiestand) have been great,” said Otting. “We talk weekly and our relationship continues to grow and develop every time we talk.”

Participating in the camp on Saturday gives Otting a unique opportunity to get coached by Hiestand and directly see his coaching style first hand. It doesn’t hurt that a few of his Star pupils will also be in attendance.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how Coach Hiestand coaches and learning from him and the alumni at the camp,” Otting explained. “Also being around the players and getting a feel for the fit and meeting more people around the program.”

From a recruiting perspective, things are already beginning to wind down. Even with Notre Dame getting in the recruitment late, they have made a strong impression quickly. It appears that it will be Notre Dame, Kansas State and Iowa battle heading down the stretch.

Otting will be heading to Kansas State on June 11-13 and to Iowa on June 24-26, marking the three official visits that he will be taking. With Notre Dame being sandwiched in the middle, the Hawkeyes will have the final word on this one. Still, multiple trips should give the Irish a good opportunity to close if they choose to make a strong push.

Otting has clearly defined a timeline. This one won’t stray past the middle portion of the summer.

“I'm planning to be committed in the month of July,” Otting said. “Recruiting is slowly coming to an end for me.”

Otting doesn’t boast a massive offer list but the quality of prospective schools is what stands out. Aside from the offer from the Irish, Iowa, Baylor, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas are a few of the notable offers currently for Otting.

