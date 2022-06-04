$1 Million Powerball Ticket Expires June 20

Who has the $1 million winning Powerball ticket from the Dec. 20 drawing? The lucky player only has a couple weeks left to claim the big prize!

The Maryland Lottery is looking for the winner who bought the ticket Dec. 20 at New Hampshire Sunoco, located in Montgomery County at 6360 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park. Winners have 182 days from the date of drawings to claim prizes, which puts the expiration date at the end of the day on Monday, June 20.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket and claim the prize. Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE . Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment.

This second-tier winning Powerball ticket is one of seven from 2021. The other six prizes were claimed, as was a $731.1 million jackpot on a ticket sold Jan. 20, 2021 in Allegany County. This year, players have won three second-tier Powerball prizes.