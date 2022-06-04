SoMD Pets in Need Kittens of the Week

Are you ready to welcome a kitten into your home?

Shadow, Cinder, and Onyx are ready to become part of your family. These 3 love to play with toys, enjoy exploring, and snuggling up with each other and their people. Make room on the couch, they are ready to take over your lap.

If you’re interested in meeting these three or any of the many 40ish kittens currently at TCAS, please email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov .

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)