US Navy Pilot Dead as Fighter Jet Crashes in Southern California
The identity of the pilot will not be released until 24 hours after the next of kin have been...www.newsweek.com
The identity of the pilot will not be released until 24 hours after the next of kin have been...www.newsweek.com
Thank you for your service, condolences to the family. May he RIP 💐🙏🏼🕊
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 15