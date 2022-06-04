ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nadine Dorries mocked on social media for saying more people were cheering than booing Boris Johnson

By Andrew Woodcock
 4 days ago

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries has been accused of “taking voters for fools” after claiming that there were more people cheering than booing at Boris Johnson at Friday’s Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral .

In a tweet on Friday evening, Ms Dorries suggested that the media had exaggerated the scale of jeers faced by the prime minister for the sake of sensational headlines.

But her claim was swiftly contradicted by ITV News royal editor Chris Ship, who was present for the PM’s arrival and said the booing was “very loud indeed”.

And her comments were widely mocked on social media, where many of the 19,000-plus Twitter users who responded to her message included clips of TV footage on which the boos were clearly audible.

Some pointed out that, even if Ms Dorries were correct about cheers outnumbering jeers, it would still be unprecedented for a serving prime minister to be barracked at a church service to celebrate the Queen.

In her tweet shortly before 7pm on Friday, Ms Dorries – whose role includes responsibility for media regulation - wrote: “There were far, far more cheers, but that doesn’t make a good headline does it?”

Mr Ship replied: “The facts are, and I was there, the boos were very loud indeed. No escaping that. Reporters are there to report. Not make stuff up.”

The barracking of the PM was remarked on by TV reporters covering the event as it happened, with BBC presenter Jane Hill noting that there was a “substantial amount” of booing as Mr Johnson and wife Carrie entered the cathedral.

Responding to Ms Dorries’ tweet, Liberal Democrat peer Lord Rennard said: “Simply not true. Lies like this are the reason that people choose to boo Boris. Everybody can hear the live commentary for themselves. The boos when Boris left were even louder.”

And Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “Your regular reminder that Nadine Dorries is Boris Johnson’s Minister for Disinformation. They’re taking you for fools.”

Labour MP Christian Wakeford, who defected from Tories in protest at Mr Johnson’s leadership, said: “That’s because it’s not true, Nadine.”

And rugby star Brian Moore told Ms Dorries: “Your sycophancy has robbed you of the little judgement you had. Have some dignity.”

Several Twitter users posted a famous quote from George Orwell’s novel 1984, describing an authoritarian government’s use of propaganda to distort the truth: “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

Other respondents were quick to make fun of the culture secretary’s comment.

In a reference to the lockdown-busting parties at 10 Downing Street, Scarfolk author Richard Littler tweeted: “Tories 2021: ‘There was no booze’. Tories 2022: ‘There were no boos’."

Author James Felton asked the culture secretary: “Genuine question; are you aware of the fact that other people can hear sounds?”

In response to Ms Dorries’ criticism of press coverage, The Times ran an unscientific Twitter poll, which found significantly more than 90 per cent of those responding felt there was more booing than cheering audible.

Times Radio broadcaster Matt Chorley asked: “Can you recall an occasion when a prime minister has received *any* boos in the middle of a big royal event?”

Broadcaster Danny Baker said: “There are supposed to be far more cheers. That’s what people who attend royal events do.

“That there was a huge groundswell of negativity for Johnson is unprecedented. You saying that there were ‘more cheers’ admits he was also roundly booed. By a royal crowd.”

Related
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House Office...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nuclear test veterans demand recognition at first meeting with Prime Minister

People affected by Britain’s atomic experiments have asked for formal recognition for nuclear test veterans in their first ever official meeting with a prime minister.A group including a nuclear bomb test veteran, a widow and four descendants told Boris Johnson about their experiences of the tests and the debilitating health problems they suffered as a consequence.Alan Owen, founder of the Labrats International charity for atomic test survivors, told the PA news agency: “We met with him and he looked us in the eye and we told him why these men deserve recognition.We're the only country in the world that has...
POLITICS
UPI News

Johnson said nothing will keep him from job as Britain's prime minister

June 8 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that "absolutely nothing and no one" will keep him from leaving his job in front of the House of Commons. Johnson's comments come less than two days after he survived a no-confidence vote called by his own party but his slim margin of victory revealed how vulnerable he is now politically after the "Party-gate" scandal.
POLITICS
The Independent

Foreign Office adviser quits after saying ‘liability’ Boris Johnson should be forced out

A Foreign Office adviser has quit after saying Boris Johnson should leave No 10 and is “a liability” who is “in the wrong job”.Helena Morrissey, a Tory peer, also disputed that the prime minister had displayed “contrition” for the Partygate scandal – saying he needed to show “deeds not words”.She has now resigned as director at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, a paid role to provide “strategic leadership” and “advice on performance and delivery”.It is understood that she agreed to leave having been told by Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, that her position was untenable.Baroness Morrissey was asked,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Harry and Meghan arrive in California after missing Jubilee finale

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reported to have touched down in the US after their appearance at this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.According to reports, the family departed the UK on Sunday lunchtime, arriving in California at 6pm later that day.Pictures have emerged of Prince Harry being transported from the airport in the passenger seat of a black Range Rover.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were largely absent from the festivities over the four-day weekend, but appeared at the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, their first public appearance in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Deborah James says comment about Meghan Markle ‘stealing her thunder’ was ‘a joke’

Deborah James has clarified that comments she made about Meghan Markle “stealing her thunder” over platinum jubilee weekend was a joke.The bowel cancer campaigner, who revealed last month that she is currently undergoing at-home hospice care for her stage four bowel cancer, said in an interview on Friday that she was “determined not to die over the Jubilee weekend, I don’t want Meghan stealing my thunder”.She added: “I haven’t worked so hard to raise cancer awareness and money to help find a cure, only to miss out on another Sun front page when I go.”James was referring to the fact...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard.Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.The pair are said to have hated mixed race relationships and used Harry’s marriage to Meghan as an example.Gibbons, of Carshalton, south London, and Patten-Walsh, of Romford, east London, are on trial at Kingston Crown Court, where they deny encouraging acts of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan arrive in California after UK trip

The Queen has said she is “humbled and deeply touched” by the platinum jubilee celebrations in a statement marking the conclusion of the long weekend.The monarch made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard was raised above the residence on Sunday.The Queen’s appearance was unexpected after she did not attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathdral on Friday and the Epsom Derby on Saturday after experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.On Sunday, horses led the the Queen’s Gold State Coach down The Mall as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant began.A...
WORLD
The Independent

‘She’s like mini Prince Harry’: Fans react as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release portrait of Lilibet

Fans think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby daughter, Lilibet, looks “just like young Prince Harry”.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a new photograph of Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday 4 June.The portrait shows Lilibet sitting on the grass wearing a pale blue, ruffle-sleeved dress with a white bow in her red hair. The Sussex family visited the UK last week to attend the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations. While Harry and Meghan attended a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday – marking their first public engagement in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Foreign Office chief says it has ‘lessons to learn’ from Afghan evacuation

The Foreign Office has “lessons to learn” over the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan following the withdrawal last year of international forces, the head of the department has said.Sir Philip Barton, the permanent under secretary, again expressed his regret that he did not return from leave as Kabul fell to the Taliban after a scathing report by MPs called on him to consider his position.The Commons Foreign Affairs Committee said Afghan allies and British troops had been let down by “deep failures of leadership” as Sir Philip and the then foreign secretary Dominic Raab both remained on holiday.Giving evidence to the...
WORLD
The Independent

Polling firm ‘supressed election research that was too positive about Labour’

Polling company YouGov suppressed research suggesting Jeremy Corbyn won a general election debate because it was “too positive about Labour”, a former manager at the firm has alleged.Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, who co-founded the company, also denied he had wielded influence over the firm on Wednesday amid renewed claims of Tory pressure.The polling experts insisted former political research manager Chris Curtis was “incorrect” to claim they dropped the poll because it favoured the then-Labour leader in 2017.Despite having written the story and designed the charts, we were banned from releasing the story because it was too positive about LabourChris CurtisOn...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

MP complains of ‘seagulls the size of jumbo jets’ in plea to help deprived areas

An MP has complained of “seagulls the size of jumbo jets” in his constituency as he made the case for more investment to help “held-back communities”.Labour MP Ian Lavery challenged Communities Secretary Michael Gove to visit deprived areas in his constituency of Wansbeck, in Northumberland, as he criticised the Government’s priorities for the “levelling up” agenda.Mr Lavery was speaking as MPs debated the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill for the fist time in the Commons.The Labour MP said “levelling up” is “political rhetoric” and “people in the communities haven’t a clue what this means”.He said: “Levelling up should be about child...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Captured Britons appear in Donetsk rebel court

Two Britons captured by Russian forces appeared in a rebel court after having been accused of being mercenaries for the Ukrainian army. Aiden Aslin, 28, from Nottinghamshire, and Shaun Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire are being held in a court in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic. If the men are convicted of the charges, which include trying to “seize power”, it is feared the court, which is not internationally recognised, could pass the death penalty.They were both members of regular Ukrainian military units in Mariupol and are also accused of violent seizure of power and undergoing training to carry out terrorist...
WORLD
The Independent

Government considers ‘radical’ measures to tackle smoking

Health officials are considering “radical ways” to reduce the number of smokers in England, Sajid Javid has said.But the Health Secretary would not be drawn on whether or not the Javed Khan review on smoking would recommend that the legal smoking age should be raised to 21.Mr Javid said that he did not want to pre-empt the review by the former chief executive of Barnardo’s, which is expected to be published on Thursday.It’s #WorldNoTobaccoDay. Stopping smoking is one of the best things you will ever do for your health. If you’re pregnant, or close to someone who is, now is...
HEALTH
The Independent

Northern Ireland Protocol Bill amounts to ‘agitator legislation’ – Beattie

UK Government plans to override parts of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland amount to “agitator legislation”, the Ulster Unionist Party leader has told a House of Lords committee.Doug Beattie told the Lords sub-committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol that while the UK Government plan would have a “detrimental” impact on relations with the European Union in the short-term, it might drive both sides back to the negotiating table.The UK Government has said it intends to use domestic law to override parts of the protocol.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced plans to legislate last month and the Bill is expected to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Campaigners and migrants launch legal bid to stop Priti Patel’s Rwanda asylum flight

Campaigners have formally launched their court bid to stop the Government’s controversial plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), Care4Calais and Detention Action have issued judicial review proceedings in the High Court, challenging what they describe as an “unlawful policy” by Home Secretary Priti Patel to remove asylum seekers to the east African nation.The first flight from the UK containing migrants is expected to leave next Tuesday, but lawyers for more than 90 migrants have already submitted legal challenges asking to stay in the UK.Home Office officials are thought to be anticipating that the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mark Drakeford: Transgender women are women

Mark Drakeford has confirmed he believes “transgender women are women” after he was pushed to define what a woman is during a session at the Welsh Parliament.The First Minister was answering a question about the inclusion of trans athletes in sport at the Senedd when he acknowledged it is an “argument that divides people”.It comes after continued criticism of Labour’s policies on trans and women’s rights, and the refusal of some party politicians, such as shadow women and equalities minister Anneliese Dodds, to publicly define what a woman is.Conservative MS Laura Anne Jones said on Tuesday: “I think it’s important...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Voices: Captain Boris will go down with his ship of make-believe

No one should have been surprised to see Boris Johnson in an ebullient mood in the House of Commons, two days after taking the kind of public beating that would finish off anyone with so much as a nanogram of shame.It told us only what we already knew, which is that Boris Johnson is going to carry on living in Boris Johnson World until the very last. He is the captain of his own ship of make-believe, and he will go down with it, jabbering, bloviating and just generally making it all up, even as the waves of truth...
U.K.
The Independent

Priti Patel has not met me once in 14 months and cancelled meetings, says ‘frustrated’ borders chief

The government’s borders inspector has spoken out about his “frustration” at not being able to meet home secretary Priti Patel once since his appointment more than 14 months ago.David Neal – appointed the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration last March – told MPs that he was “disappointed” to have had five or six meetings cancelled.“I’ve not met the home secretary yet,” he told the home affairs select committee. “I’ve asked to speak to her on a number occasions, and pre-arranged meetings have been cancelled on maybe five or six occasions now.”Asked if the apparent snub was different from previous dealings...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein facing UK indecent assault charges

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein is facing two charges of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.The 70-year-old is already in prison in the US, having been jailed for rape and sexual assault in New York and then moved to California where he is awaiting trial over charges he assaulted five women in Los Angeles.It is currently unclear what the route to him facing a UK court would be, but legal experts believe extradition could be possible.Former head of extradition at the CPS, Nick Vamos said: “The fact that Harvey Weinstein is serving a lengthy prison sentence...
PUBLIC SAFETY
