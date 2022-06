Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly ready to reject a transfer to Barcelona in order to get a big new contract at Anfield. The Egypt international is said to have been approached with a proposal by Barca president Joan Laporta, but is not interested in a move to the Nou Camp as he instead uses their interest to get himself a pay rise at his current club, according to Todo Fichajes.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO