Jaime Senquiz, Sr., of Coatesville, passed away on May 12, 20022 at Paoli Hospital. He was 50. He was a loving son, brother, grandfather, and father. Jaime was born on July 19, 1971 in West Chester. He was raised by his parents Santiago and Nelly Senquiz. He had three siblings Josue, Marisol and Noemi Senquiz. Jaime had four children Nathalie, Jaime Jr., Ricardo and Nicholas. He also helped raise Hector, Angel, and Christopher. Jaime had six grandchildren that he loves very much.

