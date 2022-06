Bees are pretty interesting creatures (except of course if you’re allergic to them) especially if you think about their role in our ecosystem. A lot of plants, including wild ones, rely on these insects for pollination and they are a large contributor to our biodiversity. While they will not be extinct anytime soon, a lot of cities are inadvertently driving them out of their spaces. If you want to spend a day or weekend surrounded by the creatures, you can now go to Southern Italy and book a property especially created for that.

