BUCKTOWN — The Hideout’s annual country music festival is returning in-person this weekend for the first time since 2019. A Day In The Country starts at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bucktown bar and venue, featuring mostly Chicago-based country acts and singer-songwriters. The festival went virtual in 2020 and was canceled in 2021, before The Hideout reopened for live shows.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO