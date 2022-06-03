Second public hearing scheduled June 15 on naming new Minneapolis park property in Prospect Park neighborhood “Bridal Veil Gardens”
Second public hearing scheduled June 15 on naming new Minneapolis park property in Prospect Park neighborhood “Bridal Veil Gardens”. A public hearing on the proposed name “Bridal Veil Gardens” for the recently developed park at the Towerside site in Prospect Park neighborhood is scheduled Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 6:15 pm....
(FOX 9) - More than 150 trees have been marked for removal along Cleveland Avenue in both Falcon Heights and St. Paul, but before they’re gone tree lovers will hold a funeral for them – or perhaps a celebration. According to Ramsey County officials, Cleveland Avenue will be...
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With more than 800 units and about 3,000 residents, the aging Huntington Place apartments in Brooklyn Park are one of the largest complexes in the state and the problems inside are even larger. The City of Brooklyn Park is aware of the situation and has promised...
Minneapolis parks encompass the city’s defining lakes and the river banks, and include features of astonishing beauty, historical significance and ecological wonder, all within a thriving urban setting. It’s important to distinguish Minneapolis’ regional parks from its network of 160 neighborhood parks. Regional parks like Above the...
MINNEAPOLIS — A disturbing video shows scattering people and gunshots just outside the University of Minnesota campus over the weekend and is still spreading on social media. "We heard like 30 to 40 gunshots and then we just ran around the back," said Bryce Layton, a student who just...
A University of Minnesota student who was reported missing last week has been found dead in the Mississippi River. The body of 21-year-old Abdirahman Abdifatah Ali, who went by the name Abdi, was recovered from the river on Monday and identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, according to St. Paul police.
78 years ago today, over 156,000 Allied troops stormed five beaches across the Normandy area in Northern France. Minnesota is also one of the two states with the slowest corn planting this year, with 82% planted compared to the normal 92 percent. VINE Faith in Action launches new art exhibit.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Open Streets season is back in Minneapolis.
And to kick it off, a three-mile stretch of Lyndale Avenue South was closed for part of Sunday afternoon.
The purpose of these events is simple: Close the street to traffic so people can enjoy the space worry-free.
Sunday, that meant shopping, walking and enjoying each other’s company.
“This is our first time coming to this particular event, but we’ve been really inspired, especially over the past couple years as we’ve found ourselves a lot more isolated over COVID to really prioritize building community, so this is a great opportunity to come out and just make some connections, see some people, feel like we’re still all together,” said Plymouth resident Cara Yost.
I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
A St. Paul teenager has struck a plea deal with prosecutors regarding his role in a 10-day carjacking and robbery spree across the Twin Cities. Kashawn Jason Wertman, 18, agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a 10 year prison sentence. In addition to the deal, U.S. Attorney Andy Luger...
Mounds View police warned residents to take precautions on Monday after at least seven bear sightings in the northern suburb. In a tweet Monday, police advised residents to remove bird feeders and any outside food, secure garbage and clean off grills. And definitely don't approach one if spotted, the tweet said.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies were treated at an area hospital after their squad car was involved in a crash early Tuesday evening in Minneapolis.
It happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Lowry and 3rd avenues, near the western end of the Lowry Avenue Bridge.
The sheriff’s office says “squad lights and sirens were activated at the time of the crash.” The squad was the only vehicle involved. The deputies’ conditions haven’t been released.
On the morning of June 1, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and Minnesota State Patrol attempted the eviction of an unhoused encampment situated on a small patch of land south on 28th Street, touching the fence line of Interstate 35W in Minneapolis. A group of community members who...
MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera.
The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace.
But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure.
“It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said.
Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following.
DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers.
“The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.”
DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard.
A Sherburne County gym teacher has left her job after surveillance video showed her throwing a hockey stick at an eight-year-old boy during class, knocking his tooth out in the process. The teacher, identified by the district as Kim Neubauer, has left her position after the incident, which happened back...
There were chaotic scenes at Southwest High School in Minneapolis as students damaged restrooms and threw trash around the school to mark seniors' final day. The scenes unfolded last Thursday at the school in the Fulton neighborhood, with Minneapolis Public Schools saying it happened during the final celebration for seniors, but involved "students of all grade levels."
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday.
The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail.
WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged.
Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
A name has been released in the fatal accident reported Monday morning in Anoka County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Karen Lynn Weldon, (51) of Coon Rapids was killed when the Eastbound 2022 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving was struck by a Southbound 2013 Peterbilt Semi driven by Andrew Charles Engren, (37) of East Bethel. Engren was taken to hospital, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing University of Minnesota student has been found dead.
Family confirmed with WCCO that the 21-year-old student’s body was found Monday evening.
The family says no foul play is suspected.
The student, who was from Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1.
If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency please know help is always available. You can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week; the number is 800-273-8255.
