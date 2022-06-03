Pandemic or Not, Worker Subjective Wellbeing Pivots About the Living Wage Point: A Replication, Extension, and Policy Challenge in Aotearoa New Zealand
Front Psychol. 2022 May 17;13:828081. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2022.828081. eCollection 2022. Recent pre-pandemic research suggests that living wages can be pivotal for enhancing employee attitudes and subjective wellbeing. This article explores whether or not the present COVID-19 pandemic is impacting pivotal links between living wages...www.docwirenews.com
