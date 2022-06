Fiat is serious about electrification, with the Italian firm hoping to be an EV-only brand by 2027 in Europe and by 2030 worldwide. And it has now been revealed that Fiat will stop selling ICE-only vehicles in the UK from this July, favouring hybrids and EVs instead. A few months ago the Fiat Tipo and 500X became the final models in Fiat's lineup to receive a hybrid option. As a result, Fiat will no longer offer any non-hybrid vehicles in the UK market.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO