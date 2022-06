Tony Bennett still enjoys the simple pleasures in life. The legendary singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, enjoyed a rare public outing Thursday as he soaked up the sun in Central Park in New York City. Bennett, 95, was accompanied by an aide and his wife, Susan Benedetto, who is his primary caretaker. It was the first time he has been photographed in a wheelchair. The “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” crooner has not been seen often in public since retiring from his eight-decade music career last year. Bennett performed his final shows in August 2021 at Radio City...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO