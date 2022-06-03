ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Senator Kagan Calls on Hogan to Declare State of Emergency Due to ‘Impending Electoral Crisis’

By Gianna Gronowski
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a letter dated June 1, Senator Cheryl Kagan (D- 17, Montgomery County) urged Governor Larry Hogan to declare a state of emergency regarding an “impending electoral crisis.” The issue at hand is the counting of mail-in ballots. Maryland regulations prohibit local election boards from canvassing (or...

