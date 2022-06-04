ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krypto and Ace at Barc Today

By Nikki Courtney
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSrZD_0g0KfcKR00

The stars of the upcoming movie “DC League of Super Pets,” costumed characters Krypto and Ace, are vising Houston BARC Animal Shelter from 3 to 5 today at 3300 Carr St.

Kids can pose for photos with the characters, and Warner Bros movie trinkets will be offered to children who attend, and the film studio is supporting the shelter by sponsoring the first ten adoptions today.

"We're very grateful to Warner Bros. for picking BARC as one of the stops on their upcoming character costume tour," said Greg Damianoff, BARC Shelter Director. "The film prominently features shelter pets, and we're grateful that Warner Bros. chose to partner with BARC to both highlight our own furry friends and encourage the community to adopt, don't shop, through these waived adoption fees."

In “DC League of Super-Pets,” Krypto the Super-Dog, voice by Dwayne Johnson, must convince a rag-tag pack of shelter pets—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue their fellow DC superheroes.

Watch the film trailer here .

photo: Getty Images

