Musk Wants Full Desks in Austin

Elon Musk is telling employees of his Austin-based Tesla plant to get back to work -- in the office, or get another job.

The memo sent to Tesla executives on Tuesday was leaked.

In very direct language, Musk told employees to return to the office or seek opportunities elsewhere. "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers."

Other tech companies are still allowing employees to work remotely, but the electric carmaker is requiring its workers to get back to the office.

