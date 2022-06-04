ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Ranks 3rd in Elder Fraud Abuse

By Nikki Courtney
 4 days ago

A new study shows California the worst state in the nation for elder fraud cases, ahead of Florida. Texas ranks third.

Almost 7,000 Texas citizens over the age of 60 were victims last year. Florida had more than 9,600 cases and California had close to 13,000, according to a study by NiceRX.

Elderly residents have California were ripped off for more than $427 million in 2021.

The most common type of elder fraud is tech support at 13,900 victims/ non-payment, non-deliver second at 13,220 and identity theft in Texas reported nearly 9,000 times in 2021.

You can see the study here .

Same Menu - Higher Bill!

Inflation is hitting the restaurant industry hard - and some across the country are avoiding upping their menu prices by adding additional fees like "fuel surcharge" or "non-cash adjustment." Jonathan Horowitz of Convive Hospitality Consulting says be glad you're in Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
