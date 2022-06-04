Texas Ranks 3rd in Elder Fraud Abuse

A new study shows California the worst state in the nation for elder fraud cases, ahead of Florida. Texas ranks third.

Almost 7,000 Texas citizens over the age of 60 were victims last year. Florida had more than 9,600 cases and California had close to 13,000, according to a study by NiceRX.

Elderly residents have California were ripped off for more than $427 million in 2021.

The most common type of elder fraud is tech support at 13,900 victims/ non-payment, non-deliver second at 13,220 and identity theft in Texas reported nearly 9,000 times in 2021.

You can see the study here .

photo: Getty Images