Connecticut Trails Day weekend now underway

Waterbury man arrested for Friday shooting in Danbury. Danbury Police have provided more details about the shooting that happened Friday night on Beaver at Elm Streets. One person was transported to the hospital and a suspect was taken into custody at that time. Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old James Urbano Velez, of Waterbury. He was charged with assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, violation of pistol permit requirements, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and breach of peace. Police have not updated the condition of the victim.
