Connecticut Trails Day weekend now underway

New York State Police are searching for a missing man who did not arrive at his Ridgefield destination on Sunday. Troopers in Somers are searching for 64-year-old Robert Swern of South Salem. His family reported him missing after leaving his home around 5pm Sunday for Ridgefield, but he never arrived. Troopers determined he was in Brewster around 6pm and in White Plains around 8pm. Swern in 5 feet 10 inches tall, he weighs 212 pounds, has bluish gray eyes, and gray hair. Vehicle he is operating is a 2012 Hyundai Elantra station wagon bearing NY registration GDR9605. Anyone who may have spotted the man is asked to contact New York State Police at (914) 769-2600.

SOUTH SALEM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO