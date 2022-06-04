Today is Save the Lake Day on Lake Lillinonah

Putnam County Sheriff reminds residents to be wary of phone scams. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville is reminding residents to be wary of phone calls from strangers asking for money. These calls vary and understands that those receiving them may be scared by a person by telling them that they are from a police agency and a relative needs bail money. Often the callers will put someone on the phone to impersonate a child or grandchild to convince the victim further. Other times, criminals pose as government employees and threaten to arrest or prosecute victims unless they agree to provide funds or other payments. Seniors are often targeted because they usually have financial savings, own a home, and have good credit, making them attractive to scammers. McConville says seniors may be less inclined to report fraud because they don’t know how, are too ashamed of being scammed, or concerned that their relatives will lose confidence in their abilities to manage their financial affairs. Residents who believe that they have been a victim of a scam should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (845) 225-4300.

PUTNAM COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO