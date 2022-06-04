Sopranos Fans Need To Know About This Cookbook

Nicknames are a part of life. Per We are the Mighty, monikers, or terms of endearment as they are often called, have been a part of the human experience since the Vikings. Every culture has them, and according to a dissertation by Paul Peterson, nicknames were not only common practice for the Norse, but they were also necessary, given the limited number of names people had to choose from. "Naso (Big nose), Brocchus (Large, projecting teeth), Caecus (Blind), Hirsutus (Hairy)" were all part of these nicknames that the Norse might choose to bestow upon someone. And sometimes, those nicknames could even take on bawdy and "sexually explicit" names (per Medievalists.net).
Comments / 0