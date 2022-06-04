ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield marks Pride Month with event at Ballard Park

By WLAD Newsroom
 4 days ago

Ridgefield marks Pride Month with event at Ballard Park. June is Pride month. Ridgefield CT Pride along with Ridgefield Allies, First...

Tensions run high among Brookfield Selectmen during Armed School Security funding debate

There was a heated discussion at the Brookfield Board of Selectmen meeting Monday night when members talked about school security concerns. First Selectman Tara Carr wanted the Selectmen to decide on the funding source to set in motion a plan to employ the Armed School Security Officers, pending Board of Ed approval. There was about 30 minutes of debate with Selectman Steve Dunn noting that they can't make an allocation for something that hasn't been requested since the Board of Ed is different than every other town government entity.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Danbury residents approve $207.9 million bond with 7% turnout

Danbury residents approve $207.9 million bond with 7% turnout. With very low voter turnout in Danbury, residents overwhelmingly approved the school bond package up for a referendum yesterday. Mayor Dean Esposito says Danbury will be the first city or town in the state with a “Career Academy” focused curriculum. He says it will revolutionize the education system by broadening opportunities for all of Danbury students. Esposito added that the Career Academy, as well as the additional improvements and advancements in this bond, will help generations of Danbury children succeed. Esposito thanked Superintendent Kevin Walston for his partnership and support during this entire process, and the entire state delegation for securing the 80-percent reimbursement rate on eligible costs. Other projects include an early childhood center, ADA compliance and a new roof for one school. Just about 7 percent of registered Danbury residents cast ballots for the more than $200 million. The final vote count was 2,641 in favor and 433 against. The learning model will contain six academies. They are Emerging Technologies, and Entrepreneurship; Scientific Innovation and Medicine; Information and Cyber Security; Professional and Public Service; Art, Engineering and Design; and Communication and Design.
DANBURY, CT
DEEP seeks to fill positions at Putnam Memorial State Park

The State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is seeking to fill multiple positions at Putnam Memorial State Park in Redding. The site of the Continental Army's 1779 winter encampment under the command of General Israel Putnam consists of remains of the encampment, reconstructed log buildings, a Visitors Center and a museum. The Putnam Memorial State Park Unit of the State Park and Forest System also provides staff support to Kettletown State Park and Campground in Southbury as well as Southford Falls and Huntington State Parks, among other state lands in that area of the state. The seasonal Resource Assistant position is open until filled.
REDDING, CT
Danbury Health Department updates COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic hours

Danbury Health Department updates COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic hours. The Danbury Department of Health & Human Services has updated the hours and locations of COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics for the month of June. Testing is still being done at Pat Waldron's Veterans Hall on Memorial Drive Mondays through Thursday, but the hours this month are 3pm to 6pm. COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the same location Mondays through Fridays 1pm to 7pm, Saturdays 9am to 3pm and Sundays 10am to 4pm. There is also a COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned on the West Conn midtown campus at 181 White Street on June 19th from noon to 5pm.
DANBURY, CT
Police searching for missing South Salem man

New York State Police are searching for a missing man who did not arrive at his Ridgefield destination on Sunday. Troopers in Somers are searching for 64-year-old Robert Swern of South Salem. His family reported him missing after leaving his home around 5pm Sunday for Ridgefield, but he never arrived. Troopers determined he was in Brewster around 6pm and in White Plains around 8pm. Swern in 5 feet 10 inches tall, he weighs 212 pounds, has bluish gray eyes, and gray hair. Vehicle he is operating is a 2012 Hyundai Elantra station wagon bearing NY registration GDR9605. Anyone who may have spotted the man is asked to contact New York State Police at (914) 769-2600.
SOUTH SALEM, NY
Enhanced police presence at Danbury schools today for bond referendum

There will be a lot of police stationed at Danbury schools today. The heightened police presence is because of the schools being used as voting locations for the bond referendum. The Mayor's Office, Police Department, Office of Emergency Management and the Public School District coordinated the effort. There will also...
DANBURY, CT
Signs confirm Amazon Fresh coming to Brookfield

The signs are up for a new grocery store on Candlewood Lake Road in Brookfield. After much speculation the large Amazon Fresh sign was installed Wednesday. The company has not disclosed any details about when the ribbon will be cut and the doors would be opened. When the technology company...
BROOKFIELD, CT
DEEP continues search for missing man in Candlewood Lake

DEEP continues search for missing man in Candlewood Lake. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is continuing to search Candlewood Lake for a boater who went missing more than a week ago. A 24-year old man was last seen on a boat with friends May 29th in the area of the Candlewood Inn. The vessel was not moving when the individual was reported missing. It wasn't clear whether he jumped or fell off the boat. DEEP is asking anyone who was in the Brookfield Bay area between 5:30pm and 6:45pm last Sunday to call Environmental Conservation Police at 860-904-8154.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Waterbury man arrested for Friday shooting in Danbury

Waterbury man arrested for Friday shooting in Danbury. Danbury Police have provided more details about the shooting that happened Friday night on Beaver at Elm Streets. One person was transported to the hospital and a suspect was taken into custody at that time. Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old James Urbano Velez, of Waterbury. He was charged with assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, violation of pistol permit requirements, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and breach of peace. Police have not updated the condition of the victim.
WATERBURY, CT

