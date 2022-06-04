ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

Glo-Valve shuts out LVFD 10-0

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEaston Willis twirled a one-hit shutout allowing only two base runners as the Glo-Valve Service Dodgers triumphed over the Lefors Volunteer Fire Department 10-0 Tuesday in Pampa Optimist 11-12 Cal Ripken league play. Willis struck out nine and walked one. Tyler Howard and Aiden Ferguson pitched for Lefors. Glo-Valve...

Golf tournament to be held in July to end Alzheimer’s disease

Pampa’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be holding their Inaugural Golf Scramble fundraiser on July 9 at 9 a.m. at Pampa Country Club. Proceeds from the event will benefit Pampa’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s and The Alzheimer’s Association. “This is a new thing that we...
Juana Montanez

Juana Montanez, 72, of Pampa, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Amarillo. Services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Iglesia Apostolica Bajo la Gracia de Dios with Pastor Oscar Frayre officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
White Deer Land Museum held book signing recently

Pampa’s White Deer Land Museum hosted a book-signing event Friday, June 3, when Mary ‘Anthony’ Long Startz came to talk to the approximately 50 attendees about her book entitled “William McNamara, First Sergeant, Fourth United States Cavalry.” He was a recipient of the Medal of Honor and Mary was on a quest to learn more about her ancestor who was an Irish immigrant because of the famine in Ireland. He was in the Battle of North Fork of the Red River in Texas on Sept, 29, 1872. The story of how she came to acquire William McNamara’s actual medal was heart-warming. The director of the museum, Anita Gullett, made the event a success. She was aided by board members Tiffany Qualls, who made food an art form, and Sue Fatheree, who made cookies you think were baked in Heaven. Chris Larson is a treasure trove of information on the local wars and participates in making the cavalry come to life for children at the museum. He showed attendees what McNamara’s attire would have been when he received his medal, and what his daily clothing would have been like.
