Deana’s Law, a Bill Strengthening DUI Penalties, Now Has a Good Chance of Passing

Image via submitted photo to the Daily Times.

The state Senate Transportation Committee unanimously approved a bill, Deana’s Law, May 25 aimed at strengthening drunk driving penalties in the state, writes Alex Rose for the Daily Times.

Deana’s Law is named after Brookhaven resident Deana Eckman nee DeRosa, killed in 2019 by a six-time DUI driver.

It is aimed at “the worst of the worst” repeat offenders, according to the bill’s prime sponsor, state Rep. Chris Quinn (R-168) of Middletown.

This second version of the bill leaves out a requirement for offenders to be continuously monitored for alcohol use and it softens some of the penalties. An original version was defeated in the state House in 2020.

“It’s the first time I feel encouraged that this thing is actually going to go through,” Rich DeRosa said.

The bill creates a second-degree felony for a fourth or subsequent DUI if an individual’s blood alcohol content is .16 or higher, if he or she refuses breath or chemical testing, or if the influence of drugs is evident.

It also requires consecutive sentencing for a third or subsequent offense.

The bill has already passed the state House 168-32 and now heads to the Appropriations Committee for approval before going to the Senate floor for a full vote.