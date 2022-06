1-Newark Academy (23-0) vs. 2-East Brunswick (23-1) Thursday, June 9, Mercer County Park, 2:00 p.m. Newark Academy began the year as the preseason No. 1 team in the NJ.com Top 20. In the middle of the season, East Brunswick jumped up to the top spot. Right now, the Minutemen are back ahead of the pack, but the Bears are ready for a battle to see who truly is New Jersey’s best team. These two schools met in the Tournament of Champions final last season as well.

