A homeless man was arrested last Friday after he stole a dead pet from a residence and used lighter fluid to set it on fire, according to a City of Cortland Police report. According to the report, Devon R. Lane, 26 of Cortland, entered a home on West Main Street, unannounced, in the afternoon of June 3. Lane proceeded to steal food and “went through cabinets in the residence,” the report states.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO