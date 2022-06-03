ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

School of Health Professions News: Late Spring/Early Summer 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe divisions within Shenandoah University’s School of Health Professions are distinguishing themselves not only with faculty research, but also with students receiving high-level scholarships and leadership opportunities. Athletic Training. Janese Malone ’22 was awarded the 2022 Mid Atlantic Athletic Trainers’ Association Larry Sutton Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded...

