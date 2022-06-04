Sluggish global conditions could impact FedEx earnings

Morgan Stanley analysts predict FedEx could miss expectations when the Memphis-based logistics company reports its fourth-quarter earnings later this month.

Global factors could contribute to FedEx reporting earnings per share at $6.52, compared to the market consensus which anticipates $6.83.

“Macro data points have turned more sluggish globally, no doubt compounded by additional complications from the conflict in Ukraine and COVID-related shutdowns in China, which we expect to weigh on volumes,” Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker wrote in the preview.

“This is likely at least partially offset by continued strength in pricing as capacity remains pinched for the time being and fuel surcharges remain elevated,” Shanker wrote.

FedEx announced during its earnings report in March that it would raise its fuel surcharge for FedEx Express, Ground and Freight in response to rising inflation.

The logistics giant also reported its FedEx Ground segment had a decline in operating results, which the company attributed to “increased rates for purchased transportation and employee wages, network inefficiencies, and expansion-related costs.”

The report from Morgan Stanley estimates Ground will continue to drag on earnings.

“The vast majority of the miss will be driven by Ground, in our view,” according to the report. “Volumes will likely be impacted by the somewhat softer macro backdrop and warnings from peers on the difficult March comp.”

Even if Morgan Stanley’s estimates are correct, it would be understandable, given the current global business environment, said Memphis investor Trip Miller, managing partner of Gullane Capital Partners, an owner of FedEx shares.

“The macro factors, both globally and domestically, are a bit challenging,” Miller said. “For a global business that’s irreplaceable, like FedEx, I think about headwinds and tailwinds.

“There’s some headwinds right now,” he said. “They’re not hurricane-force headwinds, but there are some headwinds.”

One of those headwinds appears, for the time being, to be operations at Ground, which could see a decrease in volume, Shanker wrote.

FedEx Ground provides ground package delivery in the U.S. and Canada, and its services are less expensive than the time-definite services offered by FedEx Express. Its drivers are mostly independent operators who control individual delivery routes.

“I believe FedEx will continue to make a wise, long-term investment in Ground as a significant growth, even though it’s a lower-margin business for them,” Miller said.

Miller’s confidence in FedEx Ground is bolstered by the ever-growing role of e-commerce.

“The Ground business is a great long-term investment for them,” Miller said. “A lot of the ground network growth really is a play on e-commerce, becoming the e-commerce provider for everyone else other than Amazon.”

For FedEx Express, the preview from Morgan Stanley estimates earnings at 1% below consensus, also citing Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine and COVD-related shutdowns in China, although it predicts yields will be “quite good.”

For FedEx Freight, Morgan Stanley anticipates a “solid quarter” with margin predictions in line with leading consensus.

“We’re very focused on the long-term prospects of the business,” Miller said. “It’s kind of like having an A student in your household who comes home with a B plus. You don’t kick them out. Instead, you believe they're going to return to form and go back to being an A student.”