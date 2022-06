When the days are long and the memories of the last football season are still glowing bright, it can be easy to forget just how quickly the next season will be upon us. The usual three-month summer break has been truncated at both ends for Sunderland this year – the playoff final extended our season towards the end of May, and the break for the controversial Qatar World Cup means we recommence League action in late July.

