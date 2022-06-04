ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Plainfield pays off $1 million in water bills for struggling residents

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
 4 days ago

PLAINFIELD – The city will pay $1.1 million to New Jersey American Water to help residents who are more than 60 days behind in their water service payments and face the possibility of having their service shut off.

The payment is being financed with American Rescue Plan Act funds, part of the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021 to aid public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-time payment is intended to alleviate the economic pressure stemming from COVID and to preserve the quality of life of Plainfield residents, Mayor Adrian Mapp and the City Council announced.

The highest amount paid was $20,000, but the average arrear was $600. Letters have been mailed to the residents informing them of the payment made on their behalf. Nearly 2,000 households will benefit from the relief program, the city announced.

'From rebellion to renaissance': Plainfield mayor charts course for city's future

“In the City of Plainfield we look out for one another,” Mapp said in a news release. “When one resident suffers, we all suffer. As mayor of this wonderful Queen City, it’s my passion and my duty to continuously seek ways to elevate the quality of life of our residents and to alleviate hardships if at all possible."

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Plainfield pays off $1 million in water bills for struggling residents

New Jersey Globe

Middlesex Democratic incumbents win renomination

The New Jersey Globe projects that incumbent Middlesex County Commissioners Charles Kenny, Claribel Azcona-Barber, and Chanelle Scott McCullum have defeated their off-the-line challengers, Atif Nazir and Herb Tarbous, in the Democratic primary. Nazir and Tarbous ran to allow Piscataway Township Council candidates a better ballot position – a gambit that...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
vnexplorer.net

Mayor Adams urges New Yorkers to 'light up' as he vows not to be 'heavy-handed' on illicit marijuana sales before licenses to sell legally are issued later this year

NYC Mayor Eric Adams was at the Cannabis World Congress and Business expo on Friday at Jacob Javitz Center The licensing system that's supposed to legalize and regulate cannabis sales isn't expected to kick off until later this yearIn the interim, Adams said that he doesn't see a need for 'cracking down on anyone caught dealing marijuana' Adams is looking at the big picture and encouraging others to do the same as the the city moves closer to launching the legal marketHe also said he set aside $5 million for providing support to New Yorkers on applications for recreational pot sales and cultivation licenses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jcitytimes.com

Twelve Jersey City Residents Seized along with Drugs, Guns, Jewelry and Cash

A four month long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies has led to the seizure of a large quantity of drugs, cash, jewelry, several guns and the arrests of twelve Jersey City residents. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, over 100 law enforcement officers executed search warrants in Jersey...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
