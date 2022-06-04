ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two candidates vie for Newark fire chief position

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
 4 days ago

Two longtime Newark fire leaders are in the running to become Newark's next fire chief.

In April, the Newark Civil Service Commission announced it would search internally for its next fire chief . A posting by the commission said any non-probationary assistant chief or deputy chief within the Newark Division of Fire was eligible for the promotion.

The posting comes after the previous chief, Patrick Connor, left his Newark post in January for a job as Plain Township's assistant fire chief.

Newark Mayor Jeff Hall recently told The Advocate his mantra is to look for new candidates across the city internally.

The promotional examination, according to the posting, includes a structured interview with Hall, Safety Director Tim Hickman, and Service Director David Rhodes. The examination was scheduled to be held May 26.

Newark Interim Fire Chief Brandon Metzger and Assistant Fire Chief David Decker submitted letters signaling their desire to test for the position.

Metzger was appointed to become Newark's first deputy fire chief in May 2017. Prior to that role, he served as captain for the division since 2014 and as a lieutenant before that. Metzger has been with Newark fire since 2003 and has managed the EMS division of the agency.

Before working at Newark Division of Fire, he worked as an emergency room technician for Mount Carmel East Hospital, and a firefighter EMT at Violet Township Fire Department and Bloom Township Fire, according to his personnel file, which was provided to The Advocate through a public records request.

Metzger graduated from Pickerington High School in 1999 and went on to attend Columbus State Community College for their EMS/fire science program and Grant Medical Center's medic school.

Metzger is a U.S. Army veteran with certifications as a firefighter/paramedic, CPR instructor, fire and EMS instructor, fire safety inspector, and more.

A 32-year veteran of the division, Decker is also a 1989 graduate of Newark High School. He was promoted to assistant fire chief at the division in November 2008.

Prior to being hired at Newark Division of Fire, Decker worked as a phlebotomist at Licking Memorial Hospital and a pharmacist assistant at Larry's Drug Store in Newark.

Decker attended Licking County's Joint Vocational School for their emergency medical technician program.

He has certifications as a paramedic, fire investigator, Certified Fire Safety Inspector and fire instructor, according to Newark's website.

Decker's personnel file contains some sporadic discipline, the majority of which was nearly 30 years ago.

The candidates were scheduled to take a promotional examination, including interviews, on May 26. Hall said he hoped to announce their decision regarding the next fire chief in the weeks to follow the exam.

