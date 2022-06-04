ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Bloomington South's Briah O'Neal not going it alone at individual girls' tennis regional

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6mTE_0g0KAQ0M00

Briah O'Neal had every reason to be extra excited about this girls' tennis season.

The sophomore was returning as the No. 1 singles player for Bloomington South along with several of her varsity teammates. Joining them would be her younger sister Taylor, right next to her on the No. 2 singles court.

"I think I'm the most competitive against my sister," Briah said. "She brings out the best in me. They always say, 'Sisters? You guys are supposed to work together.'

"But honestly, when I play her, I feel like the best version of myself comes out."

Unfortunately, Briah has had to find another way to do that with Taylor sidelined most of the season due to a knee issue. But she's still as loud and supportive as ever cheering on from the sideline.

South was knocked out in the sectional final by Bloomington North, but O'Neal and the Panthers' top doubles team both survived unscathed in the postseason. Both will be back in action Saturday morning at 10 in the semifinals of the Bedford North Lawrence Regional.

"When she had to withdraw, I was happy for her to make a decision to focus on herself so she can recover fully," Briah said. "I miss sharing the court side by side and joking as we have changeovers and stuff.

"But every single match she's been here supporting me."

BNL Regional lineup

It will be a Panthers vs. Providence doubleheader in the first round as O'Neal (11-4) takes on freshman Riley Trinkle (14-0) while the doubles team of Maddie Santner and Riley Walker (11-5) drew the Pioneers' squad of Ally Gray and Reese Carver (14-4).

The championship matches will follow at 2 p.m.

Trinkle is considered one of the best freshmen in the state and her older sister Halli was a state runner-up in 2019 before heading to play at the College of Charleston.

The winner gets Vincennes Lincoln junior Payton Dugan (14-3), who lost in last year's regional opener. O'Neal actually beat her in two close sets in a match in Indianapolis in March.

But first things first and that's Trinkle. Last year, O'Neal won an exhausting regional opener and just didn't have the stamina to hang on in the finals just a short time later. It ended a sometimes stressful season.

She's looking to become South's first state singles qualifier since Maya Mills in 2018.

"Last year, I felt like I learned how to acclimate to pressure better," Briah said. "I was the only freshman on the varsity team and in the No. 1 spot, so there were a lot of people looking up to me coming in with the experience that I had.

"This year, I just had to settle in myself and be able to play my game."

Doubles on tap, too

Santer, a sophomore, and Walker, a junior, face a duo from Providence that hasn't had a match since the team lost in the sectional final to Jeffersonville.

The other semi pits Kelly Blair and Chrissy Marx of Evansville Mater Dei (16-2) against Sydney Swartzentruber and Dylan DeCoursey of Barr-Reeve (14-4).

The area's last regional doubles champs were Nicole Ortiz and Bailey Gardner from North in 2016.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Jeffersonville, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The College Of Charleston#Panthers#Bnl Regional#Providence
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy