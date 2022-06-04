Bloomington South's Briah O'Neal not going it alone at individual girls' tennis regional

Briah O'Neal had every reason to be extra excited about this girls' tennis season.

The sophomore was returning as the No. 1 singles player for Bloomington South along with several of her varsity teammates. Joining them would be her younger sister Taylor, right next to her on the No. 2 singles court.

"I think I'm the most competitive against my sister," Briah said. "She brings out the best in me. They always say, 'Sisters? You guys are supposed to work together.'

"But honestly, when I play her, I feel like the best version of myself comes out."

Unfortunately, Briah has had to find another way to do that with Taylor sidelined most of the season due to a knee issue. But she's still as loud and supportive as ever cheering on from the sideline.

South was knocked out in the sectional final by Bloomington North, but O'Neal and the Panthers' top doubles team both survived unscathed in the postseason. Both will be back in action Saturday morning at 10 in the semifinals of the Bedford North Lawrence Regional.

"When she had to withdraw, I was happy for her to make a decision to focus on herself so she can recover fully," Briah said. "I miss sharing the court side by side and joking as we have changeovers and stuff.

"But every single match she's been here supporting me."

BNL Regional lineup

It will be a Panthers vs. Providence doubleheader in the first round as O'Neal (11-4) takes on freshman Riley Trinkle (14-0) while the doubles team of Maddie Santner and Riley Walker (11-5) drew the Pioneers' squad of Ally Gray and Reese Carver (14-4).

The championship matches will follow at 2 p.m.

Trinkle is considered one of the best freshmen in the state and her older sister Halli was a state runner-up in 2019 before heading to play at the College of Charleston.

The winner gets Vincennes Lincoln junior Payton Dugan (14-3), who lost in last year's regional opener. O'Neal actually beat her in two close sets in a match in Indianapolis in March.

But first things first and that's Trinkle. Last year, O'Neal won an exhausting regional opener and just didn't have the stamina to hang on in the finals just a short time later. It ended a sometimes stressful season.

She's looking to become South's first state singles qualifier since Maya Mills in 2018.

"Last year, I felt like I learned how to acclimate to pressure better," Briah said. "I was the only freshman on the varsity team and in the No. 1 spot, so there were a lot of people looking up to me coming in with the experience that I had.

"This year, I just had to settle in myself and be able to play my game."

Doubles on tap, too

Santer, a sophomore, and Walker, a junior, face a duo from Providence that hasn't had a match since the team lost in the sectional final to Jeffersonville.

The other semi pits Kelly Blair and Chrissy Marx of Evansville Mater Dei (16-2) against Sydney Swartzentruber and Dylan DeCoursey of Barr-Reeve (14-4).

The area's last regional doubles champs were Nicole Ortiz and Bailey Gardner from North in 2016.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.