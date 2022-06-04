ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MI

Motivational reading program finale held for Mendon first-graders

By Michelle Patrick, Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
First-grade students at Mendon Elementary School concluded a motivational reading program last week that involved therapeutic miniature horses.

Sharon Jones, of Windswept Therapeutic Riding in Mendon, had been putting on the pilot reading program at the school called “Reading with Echo.”

Jones described the six-week program. First, she comes to the class and reads a book about therapeutic minis and talks about the ground rules of interacting with horses.

“Then I say, ‘How would you like to meet a mini,’” Jones said. “And the students are all bouncing around.”

Jones brings in the miniature horse for the students to meet. Next comes a packet with six weeks of activities. Once a week, the students receive a letter from either Echo or Muffin, which motivates them to keep reading.

Jones doesn’t tell the students she’s coming back with the horses. Then at the end of the six-week period is a finale. The horses return for some learning activities and games. Stations include reading to Echo and grooming. Last week, Mendon High School freshman Lila Schinker also presented about showing miniature horses and there was an obstacle course.

“The kids have really enjoyed it,” Mendon first-grade teacher Amy Heeres said of the program.

Jones has been a trainer and riding instructor for 50 years and a therapeutic riding instructor for the past 13 years.

“I’ve fallen in love with that,” she said.

Jones has activities at her Mendon farm and also contracts with Community Mental Health of St. Joseph County for equine assisted learning.

